Miro Magloire’s New Chamber Ballet to Perform in Brooklyn This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miro Magloire’s New Chamber Ballet will perform a program of five short dances November 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.

Each work will be set to a commissioned score by contemporary composers Didi Gu, Hyesun Sun Lee, Elizabeth Gartman, Ya-Lan Chan, and Wong Foo Jeng. The program will offer an overview of five years of new-music commissions developed through the company’s collaboration with the Manhattan School of Music.

Dancers scheduled to appear include Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Nicole McGinnis, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla, and Kayla Schmitt. The performance will feature live music by pianist Melody Fader and violinist Madeline Hocking.

Performance Information

Performances will take place November 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Ave., Brooklyn.