Milton Suggs to Perform at Harlem Jazz Series in August

he Harlem Jazz Series will present Milton Suggs on August 15, 2025. This third-generation musician from Chicago brings a voice that's both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly innovative. The performance will take place at Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church.

With a rich baritone reminiscent of the greats and a gift for honest, inventive composition, Milton has earned recognition as a top 10 rising star male vocalist in DownBeat Magazine's critic's poll. From his early days singing in church choirs in Atlanta to collaborating with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, his journey reflects a calling to honor the legacy of those who came before while blazing new trails.

Experience the power of a voice that can evoke profound emotion through masterful phrasing and dynamics. This is more than a performance - it's a continuation of the rich tapestry of Black American music.

Grab your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable evening of jazz brilliance. ? Get your tickets today!