Miller Theatre Will Present A Composer Portrait of Chinary Ung

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its 2025–26 Composer Portraits series with a focus on Chinary Ung, the first American composer to receive the Grawemeyer Award. The program features the Del Sol Quartet in a concert spanning six decades of Ung’s music, including a new Miller commission and the first hearing of a string trio written 60 years ago.

The performance will take place Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Miller Theatre (2960 Broadway at 116th Street). Tickets start at $20, with student tickets available from $10.

Ung is known for blending Cambodian musical traditions with contemporary Western classical techniques. Over the past five decades, his work has explored an expansive sonic palette, from solo instrumental pieces to large-scale orchestral works.

Program

PREAH VIHEAR (Spiral XVI) (2026) – world premiere, co-commissioned by Del Sol Performing Arts and Miller Theatre

Spiral X: In Memoriam (2007)

Spiral III (1990)

Khse Buon (1980)

String Trio (1966) – world premiere

Artists

Del Sol Quartet

Hyeyung Sol Yoon, violin

Benjamin Kreith, violin

Charlton Lee, viola

Kathryn Bates, cello

Founded in 1992, the Del Sol Quartet has commissioned and premiered hundreds of works and is known for championing contemporary repertoire across diverse performance settings.

The series concludes Thursday, April 23, 2026 with a portrait of Hannah Kendall. The International Contemporary Ensemble will premiere a new work by the British composer as part of the season finale.