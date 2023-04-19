Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Miller Theatre Concludes its 2022-23 Composer Portraits Series With Suzanne Farrin Next Month

The event is on Tuesday, May 23, 8PM.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Miller Theatre Concludes its 2022-23 Composer Portraits Series With Suzanne Farrin Next Month

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts concludes its 2022-23 Composer Portraits series with Suzanne Farrin.

The Guggenheim Fellow and Rome Prize winner showcases her visceral compositions and virtuosic ondes Martenot playing with International Contemporary Ensemble. There will be an onstage discussion with Suzanne Farrin and Melissa Smey. The event is on Tuesday, May 23, 8PM.

Tickets starting at $20; Students with valid ID starting at $10 Photo by Mackenzie Stroh for Miller Theatre.

Winner of the Rome Prize and a Guggenheim Fellow, Suzanne Farrin explores the interior worlds of instruments and the visceral potentialities of sound in her music. This Portrait highlights another facet of her artistic practice, as an accomplished performer of the early electronic music instrument ondes Martenot. International Contemporary Ensemble delves into a program of her atmospheric work, including the world premiere of Their Hearts are Columns and selections from dolce la morte, an opera based on the love poetry of Michelangelo.

Program:
Their Hearts are Columns (2020) world premiere for soprano, double bass, harp,
ondes Martenot, and percussion
dolce la morte: unico spirto, come serpe, veggio, l'onde della non vostra, rendete (2016)
for countertenor and ensemble
Il Suono (2016) for harp and soprano
corpo di terra (2009) for cello
polvere et ombra (2008) for harp
Time is a Cage (2007) for violin

Artists:
Alice Teyssier, soprano
Eric Jurenas, countertenor
Josh Modney, violin
Clare Mondredo, cello
Nuiko Wadden, harp
Kemp Jernigan, oboe
Suzanne Farrin, ondes Martenot
Kamna Gupta, conductor
International Contemporary Ensemble
Kyle Armbrust, viola
Evan Runyan, double bass
Rebekah Heller, bassoon
Nathan Davis, percussion





