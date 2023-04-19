Miller Theatre Concludes its 2022-23 Composer Portraits Series With Suzanne Farrin Next Month

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts concludes its 2022-23 Composer Portraits series with Suzanne Farrin.

The Guggenheim Fellow and Rome Prize winner showcases her visceral compositions and virtuosic ondes Martenot playing with International Contemporary Ensemble. There will be an onstage discussion with Suzanne Farrin and Melissa Smey. The event is on Tuesday, May 23, 8PM.



Tickets starting at $20; Students with valid ID starting at $10 Photo by Mackenzie Stroh for Miller Theatre.

Winner of the Rome Prize and a Guggenheim Fellow, Suzanne Farrin explores the interior worlds of instruments and the visceral potentialities of sound in her music. This Portrait highlights another facet of her artistic practice, as an accomplished performer of the early electronic music instrument ondes Martenot. International Contemporary Ensemble delves into a program of her atmospheric work, including the world premiere of Their Hearts are Columns and selections from dolce la morte, an opera based on the love poetry of Michelangelo.



Program:

Their Hearts are Columns (2020) world premiere for soprano, double bass, harp,

ondes Martenot, and percussion

dolce la morte: unico spirto, come serpe, veggio, l'onde della non vostra, rendete (2016)

for countertenor and ensemble

Il Suono (2016) for harp and soprano

corpo di terra (2009) for cello

polvere et ombra (2008) for harp

Time is a Cage (2007) for violin



Artists:

Alice Teyssier, soprano

Eric Jurenas, countertenor

Josh Modney, violin

Clare Mondredo, cello

Nuiko Wadden, harp

Kemp Jernigan, oboe

Suzanne Farrin, ondes Martenot

Kamna Gupta, conductor

International Contemporary Ensemble

Kyle Armbrust, viola

Evan Runyan, double bass

Rebekah Heller, bassoon

Nathan Davis, percussion