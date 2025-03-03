Miller Theatre Announces The Spring Season Of Free POP-UP CONCERTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts has announced the spring season of POP-UP CONCERTS.

During Miller's popular free and fun series, Pop-Up Concerts, the audience sits right on stage for hour-long, early-evening performances by today's bravest virtuosos. These informal concerts allow artists to explore new ideas in a comfortable yet unique setting.

Tuesday, April 15

Miles Okazaki, guitar; Bill Frisell, guitar

Two of the greatest guitarists of our time come together for an incredible evening of music. The virtuosic Miles Okazaki, called “a wildly versatile musician, freakishly precise, but also full of emotion” by The Paris Times, joins the esteemed Bill Frisell, “long hailed as one of the most distinctive and original improvising guitarists of our time” (The New York Times), for this special not-to-be-missed performance.

Tuesday, May 6

String Quartets of Austin Wulliman

JACK Quartet

Austin Wulliman, violin; Christopher Otto, violin

John Pickford Richards, viola; Jay Campbell, cello

The intrepid JACK Quartet returns to the Miller stage to highlight one of their own: Austin Wulliman—an in-demand violinist, highly regarded educator, and accomplished composer. In 2023, he released his debut album as a composer, The News From Utopia, featuring works of lush harmonic warmth and frenetic, rhythmic energy. The Quartet performs a program of his works written within last year.



PROGRAM

Austin Wulliman Escape Rites (2024), New York premiere

Austin Wulliman The Late Edition (2024)

Austin Wulliman Lost One (2024)

Monday, May 19

Parker Ramsay and Arnie Tanimoto

Parker Ramsay, harp and harpsichord; Arnie Tanimoto, viola da gamba