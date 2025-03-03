Miller Theatre Announces The Spring Season Of Free POP-UP CONCERTS

During Miller's popular free series, Pop-Up Concerts, the audience sits right on stage for hour-long, early-evening performances by today's bravest virtuosos.
During Miller's popular free and fun series, Pop-Up Concerts, the audience sits right on stage for hour-long, early-evening performances by today's bravest virtuosos. These informal concerts allow artists to explore new ideas in a comfortable yet unique setting.
Two of the greatest guitarists of our time come together for an incredible evening of music. The virtuosic Miles Okazaki, called “a wildly versatile musician, freakishly precise, but also full of emotion” by The Paris Times, joins the esteemed Bill Frisell, “long hailed as one of the most distinctive and original improvising guitarists of our time” (The New York Times), for this special not-to-be-missed performance.
JACK Quartet
Austin Wulliman, violin; Christopher Otto, violin
John Pickford Richards, viola; Jay Campbell, cello
The intrepid JACK Quartet returns to the Miller stage to highlight one of their own: Austin Wulliman—an in-demand violinist, highly regarded educator, and accomplished composer. In 2023, he released his debut album as a composer, The News From Utopia, featuring works of lush harmonic warmth and frenetic, rhythmic energy. The Quartet performs a program of his works written within last year.
PROGRAM
Austin Wulliman Escape Rites (2024), New York premiere
Austin Wulliman The Late Edition (2024)
Austin Wulliman Lost One (2024)
Parker Ramsey and Arnie Tanimoto by Jiyang Chen Award-winning harpist Parker Ramsay and Arnie Tanimoto, the first-ever viola da gamba major at the Juilliard School, come together to share an exquisite collection of Baroque works. Their fascinating program explores some of the composers and genres that influenced the prolific Baroque master, J.S. Bach. PROGRAM
Dieterich Buxtehude
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Georg Böhm
Marin Marais
Georg Philipp Telemann
Alessandro Marcello
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata in D major, BuxWV 268
Fiori Musicali (1637/1714)
Vater unser im Himmelreich
Pièces de Violes, Livre II (1701) / Andreas Bach Book (1707-14)
Fantasia in E major, TWV 40:35
Concerto in D minor, Op. 9, No. 2, BWV 974 (arr. by J.S. Bach)
Sonata in G major, BWV 1027
