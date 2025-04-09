Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo Come to LeFrak Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kupferberg Center for the Arts will present a special live performance by acclaimed jazz artists Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo on Saturday, April 26 at 8 PM at LeFrak Concert Hall. The evening will feature music from their 2024 Grammy Award-winning album El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2—a project praised for its soulful reinterpretation of classic Latin American songs.

This intimate duo performance offers a rare opportunity to experience the rich musical dialogue between two of the most respected voices in Latin jazz today. El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, which earned the Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album, continues the duo's exploration of the Latin American songbook, reimagining beloved boleros from Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Panama, and Mexico through the lens of modern jazz improvisation.

About Miguel Zenón

Grammy winner, Doris Duke Artist, and Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellow, Miguel Zenón is internationally recognized as one of the most groundbreaking saxophonists and composers of his generation. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Zenón has masterfully blended jazz with the rich traditions of Latin American music across 17 acclaimed recordings as a bandleader, including Golden City (2024), Música De Las Américas (2022), Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera (2019), and Yo Soy La Tradición (2018).

His visionary work has garnered collaborations with a long list of jazz legends—from Charlie Haden and Fred Hersch to Ray Barretto and the Mingus Big Band—and earned accolades from the Jazz Journalists Association and JazzTimes Critics Poll, including multiple wins for Alto Saxophonist and Composer of the Year.

A passionate educator and cultural advocate, Zenón is also the founder of Caravana Cultural, an initiative that presents free jazz concerts in rural areas of Puerto Rico. He currently teaches at MIT and serves as Visiting Scholar at Berklee College of Music.

About Luis Perdomo

Hailed as “a rather amazing improviser” by the Village Voice, Luis Perdomo is one of the most dynamic and versatile pianists on the scene today. Since arriving in New York City from Venezuela in 1993, he has become a first-call sideman and leader, performing and recording with Ravi Coltrane, Ray Barretto, Tom Harrell, Dave Douglas, and David Sánchez.

Perdomo's own discography includes six critically acclaimed albums as a leader. His most recent work, 22, pays tribute to the powerful intersections between memory, place, and personal history. With his band The Controlling Ear Unit, Perdomo explores form and freedom with rhythmic precision and deep lyricism.

A graduate of Manhattan School of Music and Queens College, where he studied under jazz great Sir Roland Hanna, Perdomo is also a founding member of the Miguel Zenón Quartet and has appeared on over 200 recordings, including multiple Grammy-nominated albums.