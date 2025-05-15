Middle Eastern Rock Meets Western Swing at Flushing Town Hall’s Next Global Mashup Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, May 17, two groundbreaking artists will take the stage for an unforgettable night of music, storytelling, and cultural fusion in the latest installment of Flushing Town Hall’s beloved Global Mashups concert series.

Middle Eastern Rock meets Western Swing will feature Mehrnam Rastegari, the internationally acclaimed Persian musician and composer, together with her band Chogan, and Queen Esther, a genre-defying force in Americana and Black roots music, together with her band Black Rose Texas.

In keeping with the Global Mashups’ beloved format, each artist will perform a set before joining one another on stage for a culminating collaboration and one-of-a-kind, sonic creation. The 8:00 PM concert is preceded by a 7:00 PM dance lesson for audiences interested in learning some introductory, traditional steps.

“Where else but Flushing Town Hall can you experience the musical pairing of Black folk and roots music with Persian classical traditions and Persian rock?! There’s nothing like our Global Mashup concerts, and once you’ve experienced one, you’ll be coming back for more. We’ve got two great, musical artists and an open dance floor,” says Ellen Kodadek, Executive & Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall.