MidAmerica Productions to Present Tribute to Peter Tiboris at Carnegie Hall

MidAmerica Productions will present a special tribute concert in memory of its founder, Peter Tiboris, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025, at 8:30 PM at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The performance features the renowned Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, Conductor/Composer Sir John Rutter CBE, OPO Director Marios Papadopoulos and brings together esteemed conductors, soloists, and choruses from across the United States in a celebration of Tiboris' legacy of artistic excellence and international collaboration.

In a heartfelt message, Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall, writes: "It is with great respect and admiration that we come together for this concert honoring the remarkable legacy of Peter Tiboris... Peter's contributions to the world of music are now part of the history of Carnegie Hall. His spirit lives on in every note performed tonight and in the countless lives he touched through his work."

The evening's program features Sir John Rutter CBE conducting his own Requiem, with soprano Juliet Ariadne Papadopoulos; Mozart's Vesperae de Dominica, led by Marios Papadopoulos and featuring soloists Kyaunnee Richardson (soprano), Jessica Ann Best (mezzo-soprano), John Riesen (tenor), and Edwin Jhamal Davis (bass); and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92, also conducted by Marios Papadopoulos.

The participating choirs include the MAP Conductors Chorus Honoring Peter Tiboris, New York City, NY, Concord Chamber Singers, Bethlehem, PA (David Macbeth, Director), First Presbyterian Church-Chancel Choir, Norfolk, VA (Joanne Whitaker, Director), Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts Touring Choir, Bethlehem, PA (David Macbeth, Director), Sheboygan Symphony Chorus, Sheboygan, WI (Wilhelmina Nelmes Vogtle, Director), Skagit Valley College Concert Choir, Mount Vernon, WA (Diane Johnson, Director), The Southern Union Sound, Wadley, AL (Trey Rayfield, Director), White Plains UMC Chancel Choir, Cary, NC (Bert Fox, Director), Bergen County Academies, Hackensack, NJ (Louis Spinelli, Director), and CONTINUOARTS Symphonic Chorus, Westfield, NJ (Candace Wicke, Director).

This special program honors Tiboris' vision of uniting artists and audiences through music, and his enduring commitment to the choral community. With over 700 MidAmerica performances presented at Carnegie Hall since 1986, including numerous premieres, his legacy resonates profoundly in this evening's program.