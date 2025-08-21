Mick Rock’s Unseen ROCKY HORROR Photos Revealed in New 50th Anniversary Book

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As The Rocky Horror Picture Show prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary this fall, photographer Mick Rock‘s (1948–2021) long-lost archives are being unveiled in the new coffee table book Rocky Horror: A Behind the Scenes Look at the Cult Classic. Published by Harper/Pop, the book will be released on September 30th and is available to pre-order here.

This volume brings together rarely-seen photographs and intimate behind-the-scenes moments, a visual time capsule of the film that redefined camp, glam, and queerness on screen. Best known as “the man who shot the seventies” through his iconic images of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Queen, Blondie, and Iggy Pop, Rock was the only photographer invited on set of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Director Jim Sharman and writer Richard O’Brien gave him total freedom to roam Bray Studios, where over six weeks he captured Tim Curry’s transformation into Frank-N-Furter, Susan Sarandon’s ingénue wide eyes, and the joyful chaos that would eventually birth a global midnight movie phenomenon.

This book captures the spirit of filming, with Rock's images immortalizing the moments where underground cinema became a beacon of self-invention. Interwoven with his photographs are cast interviews, Mick’s own notes, rare production ephemera, and reflections from an all-star roster of Rocky devotees including Joan Jett, Billy Corgan, Courtney Love, Juliette Lewis, Broadway's Jinkx Monsoon, Duff McKagan, Anna Sui, Karen O, Betsey Johnson, Trixie Mattel, Peaches, Norman Reedus, Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), and many more.

The book release coincides with special exhibitions in New York and Los Angeles — the latter aligning with Mick Rock’s birthday. These events will showcase rare prints, unseen contact sheets, and feature appearances from collaborators and cultural icons who continue to carry Rocky’s torch. More details are forthcoming.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In honor of the milestone, a wide array of events and tributes are planned to salute the enduring legacy of the genre-defying cult classic, including a tour with the cast, special screenings, commemorative merchandise, and more. Check out the full event lineup here.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

About the Authors

Mick Rock (1948–2021) was a British photographer who shot some of the most iconic musicians of all time, including David Bowie, Queen, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, and Blondie. He served as chief photographer for films including The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His work is held in the National Portrait Gallery, London.

Tim Mohr (1964–2024) was an award-winning translator, writer, and editor. In addition to collaborating on memoirs with musicians such as Gil Scott-Heron, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, and Paul Stanley of KISS, his own writing appeared in The New York Times Book Review, New York Magazine, and Inked. Before writing, he was a DJ in Berlin and a staff editor at Playboy.

Photo credit: Mick Rock