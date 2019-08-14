Michelle Obama To Present Lin-Manuel Miranda With The Smithsonian Portrait of a Nation Prize

Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to receive the Portrait of a Nation Prize from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

The prize will be presented to Miranda by former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

The composer of Hamilton and In the Heights will receive the prize November 17 at the National Portrait Gala. Television personality, Gayle King, will host the event.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, will also receive the award, which will be presented to her by Tony Award-winner and Late Late Show host, James Corden.

The award recognizes achievement in the fields of the performing arts, business, fashion, science, and media.

Other honorees include scientist and Nobel Laureate Frances Arnold, soul group Earth, Wind & Fire, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and business executive Indra Nooyi.





