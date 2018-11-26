Michael Urie to Appear on Season Three of THE GOOD FIGHT

Michael Urie will reprise his "The Good Wife" role as NSA lackey Stephen Dinovera in a Season 3 episode of "The Good Fight," according to TVLine.

Urie played Stephen in a total of four episodes of "The Good Wife." A rep for CBS ALL ACCESS confirmed Urie's role on "The Good Fight," but declined to say what brings him back.

In the third season of "The Good Fight," which begins in early 2019, Christine Baranski's "Diane tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself. Adrian and Liz struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts, and Lucca balances a new baby with a new love."

Urie is currently starring on Broadway in Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG. After a smash-hit run Off-Broadway, TORCH SONG has arrived on Broadway for a strictly limited engagement. This critically acclaimed production of the Tony Award®-winning comedy stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Younger," "Ugly Betty," Buyer & Cellar) and Academy Award® and Tony winner Mercedes Ruehl(The Fisher King, Lost in Yonkers) and is directed by Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project, I Am My Own Wife).

Hilarious and heart-wrenching, TORCH SONG follows Arnold Beckoff's odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose and the battles to bring them all home.

Read the original article on TVLine.

Related Articles