Michael Urie Returns To BUYER & CELLAR For Two Nights Only To Benefit Pride Plays At Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

Obie, Lortel, and Drama Desk Award-Winner Michael Urie (Grand Horizons) will reprise his award-winning performance in Buyer & Cellar for two performances only to benefit Pride Plays and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater's 25th Anniversary. Performances will take place on April 10 at 8pm and April 11 at 8pm at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (224 Waverly Place).

In the basement of a house on her Malibu estate, Barbra Streisand created a private fantasy world to display her accumulated tchotchkes: a narrow cobblestoned "street" of boutiques, from an antique doll store and confectionery with its own taffy-making machine to a dress shop filled with favorite costumes from her films. In a one-man comedy, Urie plays Alex More, who is down on his luck after being recently fired from Disneyland. He lands a job curating the basement of Barbara Streisand.

Written by Jonathan Tolins (Pride Plays 2019), this benefit production of Buyer & Cellar is directed by Nic Cory (Pride Plays 2019).

Urie's performance in the 2013 one-man show Buyer & Cellar won him a Clarence Derwent Award, as well as a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. The production was the recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show. The New York Times called it "The Most Talked about comedy of the year!" while Entertainment Weekly said it's "Beyond Brilliant. This show will go down like Butta'!" Time Out New York declared it "A Must See Comedy." Buyer & Cellar was the Critics' Pick in the New York Times, New York Magazine, Time Out New York, and Entertainment Weekly.

Buyer & Cellar had its world premiere at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in 2013. It was originally directed by Stephen Brackett and featured choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Eric Southern, sound design by Stowe Nelson, and properties by Andrew Diaz. Hannah Woodward served as production stage manager. It was subsequently produced commercially Off-Broadway by Darren Bagert, Dan Shaheen, and Ted Snowdon, on a North American tour, in London and continues to be performed throughout the world.

Tickets are available for $100.00. With a purchase of a $150.00 ticket, audience members will enjoy a meet and greet with Michael Urie following the performance. Visit https://www.rattlestick.org/20192020-season/2020/4/10/buyer-amp-cellar to purchase tickets.





