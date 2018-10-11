Michael Longoria Will Release Christmas Album 'Merry Christmas Darling'

Broadway Records today announced that Michael Longoria: Merry Christmas Darling will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 9, 2018. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

Following the release of his debut solo album, Broadway Brick By Brick, Michael Longoria sings us home for the holidays with a collection of his Christmas favorites. Merry Christmas Darling, a romantic holiday album with a throwback 60s vibe, will make you want to hang up your stocking, snuggle up by the fireplace, and get into the Christmas spirit. Longoria's winter wonderland love-note includes standards like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)", weaved in with modern day classics such as "All I Want For Christmas Is You", and "Last Christmas". The album also features the debut of an original Christmas song co-written by Michael Longoria and Rona Siddiqui called "Merry Me This Christmas". Merry Christmas Darling is features music arrangements by Rona Siddiqui and is produced by Grammy nominee Michael Croiter.

"At a time when we all need a little Christmas, I wanted to share my heart on songs written about being in love during the holiday season, and the beauty of giving your heart away at Christmas time. I'm also super excited to debut my very own original Christmas song, 'Merry Me This Christmas', which I will perform live at my album release concert at Birdland in New York City." - Michael Longoria

To celebrate the album's release, Michael will make his Birdland concert debut on Monday, December 10 at 8:30pm at Birdland Theatre. For tickets to this exciting new Christmas concert, please visit http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1775915.

Michael Longoria is best known for his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony Award Winning Musical Jersey Boys. Currently starring in The Midtown Men concert tour and Meet The Midtown Men (a live concert and documentary for PBS), Longoria has been crooning across the world in a rock concert celebrating the 60s. Their self-titled debut album, THE Midtown Men: Sixties Hits was met with critical acclaim and was followed by their first radio single "All Alone On Christmas" with producer Steven Van Zandt and members of Springsteen's E Street Band. Michael trained at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts followed by New York University's Tisch School of the Arts (BFA in drama). Longoria began his career with theatrical credits including Peter Pan & Wendy at the Prince Music Theater (Barrymore Award nomination for Best Actor in a musical), West Side Story at the Walnut Street Theatre, A Chorus Line at Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center and Avenue X at the Abe Burrows Theater. Internationally; Longoria appeared in West Side Story at Teatro alla Scala in Milan and A Chorus Line in Munich. Michael made his Broadway debut in the smash hit musical Hairspray (2003 Tony award for Best Musical), later creating the role of Joey in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys (2006 Tony Award for Best Musical) before taking over the role of Frankie Valli. In 2017, Longoria created the role of Freddy in the original Off-Broadway cast of The View UpStairs and can be heard on the original cast album. He has appeared on television as the lead vocalist for Cirque du Soleil on the Season 9 Finale of America's Got Talent, Broadway Under The Stars: A Tribute To Harold Prince, the Opening Ceremonies at The U.S. Open and as animated characters on Dora the Explorer. Longoria also appeared in the documentary film One Night Stand. As a headlining solo concert artist, Michael has appeared at Caesar's Palace in Atlantic City, co-staring with SNL's Joe Piscopo in That's Life! As a singer-songwriter, Longoria has performed his original songs at Joe's Pub, The Cutting Room, CB's Gallery and Caroline's on Broadway. In 2016, Longoria's solo debut Broadway album, Broadway Brick By Brick, reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album Chart. That year, Longoria was nominated for Best Male Vocalist and Best Cabaret by The Glam Awards. @ michaellongoriasings

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatrevocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

