Michael John LaChiusa, Kate Scelsa and More to Be Featured on This Week's DPS ON AIR
This week, Dramatists Play Service's social media channel, "DPS On Air," features readings by DPS playwrights Michael John LaChiusa ("Hello Again," "The Wild Party," "See What I Wanna See") performing the song 'Dance While You Can' from his new musical "The Gardens of Anuncia," Kate Scelsa ("Everyone's Fine with Virginia Woolf"), Aaron Mark (Gimlet Media's hit fiction podcast, "The Horror of Dolores Roach," "Squeamish") and Adam Szymkowicz ("Hearts Like Fists"). The channel is meant to provide a stage for DPS playwrights, enrichment for audiences, and serve as a spotlight for the theater community.
Every week, the channel features intimate, living room performances by renowned playwrights, actors, and friends of the theater community. So far, readings by Tony Award-winner John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and The Angry Inch") and Molly Bernard ("Younger") and plays by Mitchell, Szymkowicz, Christina Quintana ("Scissoring"), and Kevin Armento ("Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally") have been featured.
Watch here: bit.ly/DPSOnAir
