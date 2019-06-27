Michael Genet Joins THE PROM As Mr Hawkins; Brittany Conigatti & Nick Eibler Added To Ensemble

Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM

Beginning Friday, June 28, Michael Genet (Choir Boy, Wicked) will assume the role of Mr. Hawkins in Broadway's Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical The Prom at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). Michael Potts originated the role and played his final performance on Friday, June 21.

Brittany Conigatti and Nick Eibler will join the ensemble beginning Tuesday, July 16.

The show will play its final performance on Sunday, August 11, 2019 and the National Tour will launch in Providence, Rhode Island in February 2021.Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe & Peabody Award winner Ryan Murphy (The Boys In The Band, "American Horror Story") recently announced that he will be turning The Prom into a movie event for Netflix.

THE PROM officially opened November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street), featuring direction and choreography by Tony Award winner & 2019 Tony Award nominee Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner & 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by 2019 Tony & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Chad Beguelin.

Tickets for The Prom are on sale at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and the Longacre Theatre box office (220 West 48th Street) and range from $59 - $179 (including the $2 facility fee).

$40 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Longacre Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

For more information visit ThePromMusical.com.





