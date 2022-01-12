Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Feinstein to Release New Album Featuring Dolly Parton and More

A portion of the proceeds will go to MusiCares.

Jan. 12, 2022  

Michael Feinstein will be releasing a new album, GERSHWIN COUNTRY on March 11. The album will feature Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Rosanne Cash, and more!

Pre-order the album HERE!

Michael Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world.

From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.


