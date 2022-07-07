Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Michael Feinstein Will Play Café Carlyle To Kick Off New Partnership This Fall

Michael Feinstein Will Play Café Carlyle To Kick Off New Partnership This Fall

Feinstein has had his name on 54 Below, the club billed as Broadway's living room, for the last six years.

Jul. 7, 2022  

The NY Times reports Michael Feinstein will perform a series of shows this fall to launch a new partnership with Café Carlyle. Feinstein will perform at the venue October 11th through 22nd. This new partnership also marks the end of Feinstein's partnership with 54 Below.

"I'm excited for 54 Below and their future and for my future and the future of my brand. I've been thinking about a move for two years now. I've accomplished everything I had envisioned with Feinstein's/54 Below and I felt like it was time to make a change. How do you top a Tony Honors? You do it by joining forces with Café Carlyle, the most prestigious nightclub in the world. I couldn't be more thrilled..." said Feinstein.

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with the Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - BWW Staff


Alice Ripley and Adam Pascal Led NEXT TO NORMAL Begins Performances Tonight in Barcelona
July 1, 2022

The new, live, 60-minute immersive adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning musical Next To Normal, starring Alice Ripley, who reprises her Tony Award winning performance, begins tonight at the Festival Grec de Barcelona, ahead of an Opening Night set for Wednesday, July 6.
KINKY BOOTS, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER, NEWSIES & More Lead Los Angeles' July Theater Top 10
July 1, 2022

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, WEST SIDE STORY, 1776 & More Lead Boston's July Theater Top 10
July 1, 2022

Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.
SEX, GRIFT AND DEATH & REVERSE TRANSCRIPTION, BETWEEN THE LINES & More Lead off-Broadway's July Top 10
July 1, 2022

Off-Broadway is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.
Thomas Lauriot Dit Prévost Quitte Ses Fonctions De Directeur Général Du Théâtre Du Châtelet Après Cinq Années Passées À Son Service
June 30, 2022

A compter du 1er juillet 2022, Thomas Lauriot dit Prévost quitte ses fonctions de Directeur  général du Théâtre du Châtelet après cinq années passées à son service, pour mener à bien  d’autres projets professionnels. 