Michael Feinstein Will Play Café Carlyle To Kick Off New Partnership This Fall

The NY Times reports Michael Feinstein will perform a series of shows this fall to launch a new partnership with Café Carlyle. Feinstein will perform at the venue October 11th through 22nd. This new partnership also marks the end of Feinstein's partnership with 54 Below.

"I'm excited for 54 Below and their future and for my future and the future of my brand. I've been thinking about a move for two years now. I've accomplished everything I had envisioned with Feinstein's/54 Below and I felt like it was time to make a change. How do you top a Tony Honors? You do it by joining forces with Café Carlyle, the most prestigious nightclub in the world. I couldn't be more thrilled..." said Feinstein.

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with the Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.