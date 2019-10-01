Michael Cerveris. Lesli Margherita, And More Join THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW At Joe's Pub
Michael Cerveris, Terrence Mann, Nick Adams, Lesli Margherita and more will join The Skivvies as they return to Joe's Pub on Halloween night!
The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show is a Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.
Other special guests to include Nathan Lee Graham, Larry Owens, Rob Morrison, Sutton Lee Seymour, Marrick Smith, Marissa Rosen, Gabrielle McClinton, Amy Hillner Larsen.
For more information visit, https://publictheater.org/programs/joes-pub/.
The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music laid bare - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their, well, skivvies, to perform. Broadway stars and performing friends are known to stop by for guest spots in their own festive attire.
