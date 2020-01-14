Michael Arden, Daniel J. Watts, and More Win LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards

The 30th Annual LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards, celebrating theatrical excellence and achievement throughout Los Angeles, were presented on Monday, January 13, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown LA.

Thirty-six awards were bestowed upon 13 different Southern California theatre companies. The most honored companies and productions of the year were Geffen Playhouse (A Christmas Carol, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole); Fountain Theatre (Cost of Living, Hype Man: A Break Beat Play); Sophina Brown (Two Trains Running); Pasadena Playhouse (Ragtime); La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (Singin' in the Rain); Skylight Theatre (Bronco Billy - The Musical); Center Theatre Group (Dana H.); and Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (Witness Uganda). Fountain Theatre received the Best Season Award (Cost of Living, Daniel's Husband, Hype Man: A Break Beat Play).

Ovation Honors, which recognizes outstanding achievement in areas that are not among the standard list of nomination categories, were awarded to Romero Moseley (Music Composition for a Play, Hype Man: A Break Beat Play at Fountain Theatre, and Dillon Nelson & Erin Walley (Puppet Design, Argonautika, A Noise Within).

Additionally, Center Theatre Group presented the 2019 Richard E. Sherwood Award for innovative and adventurous artists to writer, comedian, and performance artist Mat Diafos Sweeney. This award is endowed by the Sherwood family and is accompanied by $10,000 to further Sweeney's artistic work.

Complete list of winners:

BEST SEASON

FOUNTAIN THEATRE

Cost of Living

Daniel's Husband

Hype Man: a Break Beat Play

BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY - Intimate Theatre

COST OF LIVING

Fountain Theatre

BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY - Large Theatre

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Geffen Playhouse

BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL - Intimate Theatre

LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL

Chance Theater

BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL - Large Theatre

RAGTIME

Pasadena Playhouse

BEST PRESENTED PRODUCTION

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

ACTING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

COST OF LIVING

Fountain Theatre

ACTING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

WITNESS UGANDA

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

CHOREOGRAPHY

SPENCER LIFF

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

MUSIC DIRECTION

DARRYL ARCHIBALD

RAGTIME

Pasadena Playhouse

BOOK FOR AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL

DENNIS HACKIN

BRONCO BILLY - THE MUSICAL

Skylight Theatre Company

LYRICS/COMPOSITION FOR AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL

MICHELE BROURMAN, CHIP ROSENBLOOM & JOHN TORRES

BRONCO BILLY - THE MUSICAL

Skylight Theatre Company

PLAYWRITING FOR AN ORIGINAL PLAY

LUCAS HNATH

DANA H.

Center Theatre Group

DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

DAVID LEE

RAGTIME

Pasadena Playhouse

DIRECTION OF A PLAY

MICHAEL ARDEN

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Geffen Playhouse

LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

MICHAEL STARR

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

SARA KING

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY

JEFFERSON MAYS

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Geffen Playhouse

LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY

DEIDRE O'CONNELL

DANA H.

Center Theatre Group

FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

DANIEL J. WATTS

LIGHTS OUT: NAT "KING" COLE

Geffen Playhouse

FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

AMBER IMAN

WITNESS UGANDA

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

ADOLPHUS WARD

AUGUST WILSON'S TWO TRAINS RUNNING

Sophina Brown

FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

XOCHITL ROMERO

COST OF LIVING

Fountain Theatre

COSTUME DESIGN - Intimate Theatre

MYLETTE NORA

AUGUST WILSON'S TWO TRAINS RUNNING

Sophina Brown

COSTUME DESIGN - Large Theatre

DANE LAFFREY

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Geffen Playhouse

FIGHT DIRECTION

JEN ALBERT

SUCKER PUNCH

Coeurage Theatre Company

LIGHTING DESIGN - Intimate Theatre

ANDREW SCHMEDAKE

THE LAST FIVE YEARS: A MULTISENSORY EXPERIENCE

After Hours Theatre Company

LIGHTING DESIGN - Large Theatre

BEN STANTON

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Geffen Playhouse

SCENIC DESIGN - Intimate Theatre

JOEL DAAVID

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Dance On Productions, LLC

SCENIC DESIGN - Large Theatre

DANE LAFFREY

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Geffen Playhouse

SOUND DESIGN - Intimate Theatre

JEFF GARDNER

AUGUST WILSON'S TWO TRAINS RUNNING

Sophina Brown

SOUND DESIGN - Large Theatre

JOSHUA D. REID

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Geffen Playhouse

VIDEO/PROJECTION DESIGN - Intimate Theatre

NICHOLAS SANTIAGO

COST OF LIVING

Fountain Theatre

VIDEO/PROJECTION DESIGN - Large Theatre

LUCY MACKINNON

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Geffen Playhouse

Ovations Honors Recipients

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A PLAY

ROMERO MOSLEY

HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY

Fountain Theatre

PUPPET DESIGN

DILLON NELSON & ERIN WALLEY

ARGONAUTIKA

A Noise Within



The ceremony was directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx with musical direction by Dolf Ramos and choreography by Angela Todaro. Scenic advisor was Sarah Krainin, lighting design was by Tom Ontiveros, sound design was by Cricket Myers, and projection design was by Jason H. Thompson. Production stage manager was Cate Cundiff. Assistant stage managers were Brooke Baldwin and Courtney Rhodes. Producers were Marco Gomez, Max Oken, and Michaela Bulkley.



Sponsors of this year's Ovation Awards were DOMA Development Corporation; DOMA Theatre Company; Requiem Media Productions, LLC; SE7EN Waves Entertainment, LLC; Venture Hills Entertainment, LLC; UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television; UC San Diego; F&D Scene Changes LTD; Bakers Man Productions; Rosebrand; Zodiac Entertainment, LLC; Perpetua Holdings, LLC; Behind the Mask, Inc.; Millennia Development, Inc.; Variety; Samsung; Kinetic Lighting; Dominican Republic Tourism Board; Omni Cultural TV Fest in Partnership with NATPE; and Ken Werther Publicity.



LA STAGE Alliance is a nonprofit arts service organization dedicated to building awareness, appreciation, and support for the performing arts in greater Los Angeles. The LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards, founded in 1989, are the only peer-judged theatre awards in Los Angeles. Voters are LA theatre professionals who are chosen through a vigorous application process each year by the Ovation Rules Committee.



For more information, visit www.ovationawards.com.





