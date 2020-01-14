Michael Arden, Daniel J. Watts, and More Win LA Stage Alliance Ovation Awards

The 30th Annual LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards, celebrating theatrical excellence and achievement throughout Los Angeles, were presented on Monday, January 13, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown LA.

Thirty-six awards were bestowed upon 13 different Southern California theatre companies. The most honored companies and productions of the year were Geffen Playhouse (A Christmas Carol, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole); Fountain Theatre (Cost of Living, Hype Man: A Break Beat Play); Sophina Brown (Two Trains Running); Pasadena Playhouse (Ragtime); La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (Singin' in the Rain); Skylight Theatre (Bronco Billy - The Musical); Center Theatre Group (Dana H.); and Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (Witness Uganda). Fountain Theatre received the Best Season Award (Cost of Living, Daniel's Husband, Hype Man: A Break Beat Play).

Ovation Honors, which recognizes outstanding achievement in areas that are not among the standard list of nomination categories, were awarded to Romero Moseley (Music Composition for a Play, Hype Man: A Break Beat Play at Fountain Theatre, and Dillon Nelson & Erin Walley (Puppet Design, Argonautika, A Noise Within).

Additionally, Center Theatre Group presented the 2019 Richard E. Sherwood Award for innovative and adventurous artists to writer, comedian, and performance artist Mat Diafos Sweeney. This award is endowed by the Sherwood family and is accompanied by $10,000 to further Sweeney's artistic work.

Complete list of winners:

BEST SEASON

FOUNTAIN THEATRE
Cost of Living
Daniel's Husband
Hype Man: a Break Beat Play

BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY - Intimate Theatre

COST OF LIVING
Fountain Theatre

BEST PRODUCTION OF A PLAY - Large Theatre

CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Geffen Playhouse

BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL - Intimate Theatre

LIZZIE, THE MUSICAL
Chance Theater

BEST PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL - Large Theatre

RAGTIME
Pasadena Playhouse

BEST PRESENTED PRODUCTION

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

ACTING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

COST OF LIVING

Fountain Theatre

ACTING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

WITNESS UGANDA
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

CHOREOGRAPHY

SPENCER LIFF
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

MUSIC DIRECTION

DARRYL ARCHIBALD
RAGTIME
Pasadena Playhouse

BOOK FOR AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL

DENNIS HACKIN
BRONCO BILLY - THE MUSICAL
Skylight Theatre Company

LYRICS/COMPOSITION FOR AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL

MICHELE BROURMAN, CHIP ROSENBLOOM & JOHN TORRES
BRONCO BILLY - THE MUSICAL
Skylight Theatre Company

PLAYWRITING FOR AN ORIGINAL PLAY

LUCAS HNATH
DANA H.
Center Theatre Group

DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

DAVID LEE
RAGTIME
Pasadena Playhouse

DIRECTION OF A PLAY

MICHAEL ARDEN
CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Geffen Playhouse

LEAD ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

MICHAEL STARR
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

LEAD ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

SARA KING
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY

JEFFERSON MAYS
CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Geffen Playhouse

LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY

DEIDRE O'CONNELL
DANA H.
Center Theatre Group

FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

DANIEL J. WATTS
LIGHTS OUT: NAT "KING" COLE
Geffen Playhouse

FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

AMBER IMAN
WITNESS UGANDA
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

ADOLPHUS WARD
AUGUST WILSON'S TWO TRAINS RUNNING
Sophina Brown

FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

XOCHITL ROMERO
COST OF LIVING
Fountain Theatre

COSTUME DESIGN - Intimate Theatre

MYLETTE NORA
AUGUST WILSON'S TWO TRAINS RUNNING
Sophina Brown

COSTUME DESIGN - Large Theatre

DANE LAFFREY
CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Geffen Playhouse

FIGHT DIRECTION

JEN ALBERT
SUCKER PUNCH
Coeurage Theatre Company

LIGHTING DESIGN - Intimate Theatre

ANDREW SCHMEDAKE
THE LAST FIVE YEARS: A MULTISENSORY EXPERIENCE
After Hours Theatre Company

LIGHTING DESIGN - Large Theatre

BEN STANTON
CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Geffen Playhouse

SCENIC DESIGN - Intimate Theatre

JOEL DAAVID
A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
Dance On Productions, LLC

SCENIC DESIGN - Large Theatre

DANE LAFFREY
CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Geffen Playhouse

SOUND DESIGN - Intimate Theatre

JEFF GARDNER
AUGUST WILSON'S TWO TRAINS RUNNING
Sophina Brown

SOUND DESIGN - Large Theatre

JOSHUA D. REID
CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Geffen Playhouse

VIDEO/PROJECTION DESIGN - Intimate Theatre

NICHOLAS SANTIAGO
COST OF LIVING
Fountain Theatre

VIDEO/PROJECTION DESIGN - Large Theatre

LUCY MACKINNON
CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Geffen Playhouse

Ovations Honors Recipients

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A PLAY

ROMERO MOSLEY
HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY
Fountain Theatre

PUPPET DESIGN

DILLON NELSON & ERIN WALLEY
ARGONAUTIKA
A Noise Within


The ceremony was directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx with musical direction by Dolf Ramos and choreography by Angela Todaro. Scenic advisor was Sarah Krainin, lighting design was by Tom Ontiveros, sound design was by Cricket Myers, and projection design was by Jason H. Thompson. Production stage manager was Cate Cundiff. Assistant stage managers were Brooke Baldwin and Courtney Rhodes. Producers were Marco Gomez, Max Oken, and Michaela Bulkley.

Sponsors of this year's Ovation Awards were DOMA Development Corporation; DOMA Theatre Company; Requiem Media Productions, LLC; SE7EN Waves Entertainment, LLC; Venture Hills Entertainment, LLC; UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television; UC San Diego; F&D Scene Changes LTD; Bakers Man Productions; Rosebrand; Zodiac Entertainment, LLC; Perpetua Holdings, LLC; Behind the Mask, Inc.; Millennia Development, Inc.; Variety; Samsung; Kinetic Lighting; Dominican Republic Tourism Board; Omni Cultural TV Fest in Partnership with NATPE; and Ken Werther Publicity.

LA STAGE Alliance is a nonprofit arts service organization dedicated to building awareness, appreciation, and support for the performing arts in greater Los Angeles. The LA STAGE Alliance Ovation Awards, founded in 1989, are the only peer-judged theatre awards in Los Angeles. Voters are LA theatre professionals who are chosen through a vigorous application process each year by the Ovation Rules Committee.

For more information, visit www.ovationawards.com.




