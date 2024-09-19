Mia Farrow Returns To THE ROOMMATE On Broadway Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Screen legend Mia Farrow triumphantly returned to the Booth Theatre tonight in Jen Silverman’s play, The Roommate, after missing several performances due to illness.

Since Sunday, four-time Academy Award nominated actress, Marsha Mason, has been performing the role of “Sharon” opposite Patti LuPone.

Directed by Jack O’Brien, The Roommate is now playing at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. The Roommate which celebrated its opening night this past Thursday, September 12, is produced by Chris Harper, Nelle Nugent and Kenneth Teaton.

The Roommate, written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O'Brien opened at the Booth Theatre on September 12. Performances are currently scheduled to run through December 15, 2024.

Sharon has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (Patti LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention.

The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Marsha Mason and Simone Sault (associate directors), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design). David Yazbek will be providing original music.