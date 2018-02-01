Met Opera Fires Director John Copley Following Reports of Inappropriate Behavior

Click Here for More Articles on OPERA - NEW YORK CITY

The illustrious Metropolitan Opera has been facing their share of sexual harassment reports and now The New York Times reports that long-time stage director John Copley has been fired from his most recent project due to claims of "inappropriate behavior in the rehearsal room."

Copley's behavior was brought into question following a report from a chorus member that the director made a sexually inappropriate comment during rehearsal. The Met investigated and chose to remove Copley as director of SEMIRAMIDE which was set to begin performances on February 19th.

The Met previously dealt with extensive allegations against veteran conductor James Levine. Over a year ago, a man filed a police report saying Levine had abused him in the 1980's. The Met was made aware of this report but did not act on it until recent media inquiries were made into Levine's conduct.

For more, visit The New York Times here.





Related Articles