Merritt David Janes and More Join the SCHOOL OF ROCK National Tour

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit School of Rock - The Musical has announced new casting for the 2018-19 season. Merritt David Janes, previously from the original Broadway company and the Dewey Alternate on tour, is taking over the role of Dewey. Also joining the cast are Madison Micucci as Patty, Layne Roate as Ned, Gary Trainor as Dewey Alternate, Brian Golub as a swing and Jonathon Timpanelli as an ensemble member.

The full cast of School of Rock - The Musical national tourstars Merritt David Janes as Dewey, Lexie Dorsett Sharp as Rosalie, Madison Micucci as Patty, Layne Roate as Ned, Gary Trainor as Dewey Alternate, Deidre Lang as Ms. Sheinkopf, Arianna Pereira as Shonelle, Leanne Parks as Katie, Alyssa Emily Marvinas Marcy, Julian Brescia as Mason,Grier Burkeas Tomika, Cameron Trueblood as Freddy, Mystic Inschoas Zack, Sammy Dellas Billy, Theo Mitchell-Penner as Lawrence and Sami Brayas Summer. The adult ensemble features John Campione, Patrick Clanton, Christopher De Angelis, Kristian Espiritu, Melanie Evans, Liam Fennecken, Brian Golub, Elysia Jordan, Sinclair Mitchell, Tim Shea, Jonathon Timpanelli and Hernando Umana. The kid's ensemble features Natalia Bingham, Bella Fraker, Jacob Moran, Blake Ryan, Jesse Sparks and Gabriella Uhl.

Please visit ustour.schoolofrockthemusical.com for a full list of tour dates and cities. School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and direction by Laurence Connor.

School of Rock - The Musical opened on Broadway to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman). School of Rock - The Musical also won the 2017 Oliver award for Outstanding Achievement in Music.

School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pintsized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical features scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by John Rigby.

School of Rock - The Musical is produced on Broadway by Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Really Useful Group, Warner Music Group & Access Industries, The Shubert Organization and The Nederlander Organization. Nina Lannan and Madeleine Lloyd Webber serve as Executive Producers.

