Mercer Labs Launches Membership Program With Four Tiers And Exclusive Collectibles

Mercer Labs, the Museum of Art and Technology, has announced the launch of its new Membership Program, offering expanded benefits and access through four distinct tiers: Individual, Dual, Family, and VIP.

Launching July 16, 2025, the program is designed to build deeper community connections and enhance engagement with Mercer Labs' cutting-edge exhibitions, interactive installations, and educational programming. Memberships are now available online at mercerlabs.com/memberships.

The VIP Membership tier includes two exclusive collectibles—the Labubu V3 "Big Into Energy" figure and a limited-edition Monster 3.0 Blind Box—offered as part of the welcome package while supplies last. All members will enjoy digital membership passes, discounts on programming and retail, and priority access to workshops and events. Mercer Labs is also offering customized corporate packages upon request.

“This program reflects our long-term vision for inclusivity and accessibility,” said co-founder and renowned developer Michael Cayre. “By creating tiered options with meaningful benefits, we're inviting more people to experience the transformative intersection of art and technology that defines Mercer Labs.” Cayre, whose portfolio includes cultural and hospitality destinations like Casa Cipriani and Kith Ivy, has reimagined the museum membership model for a broader, more diverse audience.

Creative Director and co-founder Roy Nachum added, “We thoughtfully structured these membership tiers to reflect the diversity of our audience—from individual art enthusiasts to families and devoted patrons. Our aim is to provide greater flexibility and enriching benefits that enhance the experience of every visit.”

The Individual Membership ($99/year) includes unlimited admission for one, 20% off single guest tickets, 10% discounts at the store, café, and on premium programs, digital membership access via mobile app, a monthly member newsletter, and priority booking for educational events.

The Dual Membership ($179/year) includes all Individual benefits, with unlimited admission for two adults and guest discounts for both members.

The Family Membership ($299/year) expands on Dual benefits with admission for two adults and children under 18, a 20% discount on the first two guest tickets per visit, free access to all family workshops, priority youth program registration, an annual family-only gallery tour, and a 15% discount on birthday experiences.

The VIP Membership ($499/year) includes all Individual benefits and elevates the experience with collectible Labubu V3 and Monster 3.0 Blind Box items (available for pickup only), a limited-edition welcome kit valued over $100, after-hours previews, increased guest discounts, special event invitations, concierge service, and recognition in annual appreciation materials.

Memberships can be purchased online or in person at the museum's admissions desk.

Mercer Labs is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 AM to 8 PM, and Thursday through Sunday from 10 AM to 11 PM. Individual tickets are $49, with discounted rates ranging from $34 to $43 for students, youth, and seniors. Groups of four or more receive 10% off, and groups of ten or more can access additional special rates by contacting Groups@mercerlabs.com.