Melissa Errico to Offer Special Michel Legrand Concert and Speaking Event at Lincoln Center
This special concert and panel discussion, lit by her unique gift for both singing songs and speaking sense, is devoted to one of her mentors, the late, great Oscar & Grammy-winning French composer Michel Legrand. Since originating the lead in his sole Broadway musical, Amour, Errico has had a special affinity & understanding for his music and its meanings. On this evening, she'll sing a few Legrand classics, among them "The Summer Knows" and "Windmills of Your Mind", and will be joined by some leading critics of theater & French song, including the writer Will Friedwald & Delphine Selles-Alvarez of French Institute Alliance Française, in a conversation about the constant back and forth in Legrand's life & music between France and America, and why that interchange moves us so much. She'll also be joined by Todd Ellison, musical director of the Philly Pops and conductor of the original Broadway production of Amour - and there'll be a special guest appearance by her own father, concert pianist Michael Errico. Together, Legrand's music and Errico's mind will take us on a wild flight between jazz and chanson, Broadway and ballades, Nouvelle Vague cinema & Hollywood movies, New York and Paris, and then gently take us home.
Warner Music/Ghostlight Records recently reissued her symphonic album, which Legrand arranged & conducted, as "Legrand Affair (Deluxe Edition)". The Deluxe Edition includes 12 new and previously unreleased tracks, including the final song Michael wrote and intimate studio demos with Legrand on piano. It is available on www.LegrandAffairdDeluxe.com and on Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music and streaming on all platforms.
Errico will also offer Legrand concerts this spring March 8 at the Broward Center's Amaturo Theatre in Fort Lauderdale; April 6-8 at Cabaret 88 in Palm Springs, CA; April 20-22 in London at Live at Zédel; May 15 at the Smith Center in Las Vegas; May 17 & 18 at Feinstein's at Vitello's in LA; and May 19 at Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.
