Melissa Errico, Chilina Kennedy, Tony Yazbeck, and More to Celebrate 100 Years of Bernstein
HB Studio, one of New York's legendary institutions for theater training and practice, presents HB Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at 100, an evening of songs from the musical theater works of Leonard Bernstein. Featuring remarks by Alexander Bernstein and the talents of Broadway stars Melissa Errico (BWAY: Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas & Amour), Chilina Kennedy (BWAY: Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar), Tony Yazbeck (BWAY: On the Town, Chicago, White Christmas, Gypsy, A Chorus Line), Stephen DeRosa(BWAY: On the Town, Betrayal, The Nance, Hairspray, Into the Woods), Steven Eng (OFF BWAY: Pacific Overtures, Chee-Chee; WEST END: The King and I), Christine Toy Johnson (BWAY: The Music Man, Grease, Chu Chem), Tracy Michailidis (BWAY: Beauty and the Beast; OFF-BWAY: Ethel Sings; NAT'L TOUR: Fun Home) and more! Robert McQueen directs with musical director MICHAEL DANSICKERand John McDaniel.
Leonard Bernstein - composer, conductor, educator, musician, cultural ambassador, and humanitarian - is one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century. Bernstein's steadfast belief in the power of art to lift, transform, delight and educate was his antidote to a world full of violence and unpredictability. A charter member of HB's Playwrights Foundation and a longtime friend to HB's founders, HB Studio is thrilled to present this benefit evening in tribute to his work during the worldwide #Bernsteinat100 celebration. Proceeds benefit HB Studio's renowned training and development programs for professional and aspiring theater artists. One night only - tickets are on sale now!
EVENT: HB Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at 100
DATE & TIME: Monday, March 5, 2018 | 7:00 PM
LOCATION: HB Playwrights Theatre | 124 Bank Street | New York, NY 10014
TICKETS: $250 ($225 tax-deductible) and $125 ($100 tax-deductible). Note: limited number of $25 student tickets will be available exclusively to HB Studio students.
BOX OFFICE: 212-675-2370 ex. 39
ONLINE: https://hbstudio.org/giving/hb-benefit-events/