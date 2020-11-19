Megan Mullally to Lead Reimagined ANYTHING GOES from Kathleen Marshall
Emmy-winner Megan Mullally will hit the high seas as Reno Sweeney in a reimagined UK production of Anything Goes from Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall!
Emmy-winner Megan Mullally will hit the high seas as Reno Sweeney in a new UK production of Anything Goes from Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall!
The new production will play a limited fifteen week season at Barbican Centre. Performances are set to begin May 8, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at AnythingGoesMusical.co.uk.
Robert Lindsay is set to star opposite Mullally as Moonface Martin. Additional casting is currently underway with rehearsals set to begin in March.
Marshall promises an entirely reimagined take on her hit 2011 Broadway production of the Cole Porter classic "tailor made" for her stars.
She said, "I'm hoping that they'll get their tap shoes on!"
The creative team for the show includes Tony-winning set designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Simon Baker, and music supervisor Stephen Ridley.
In 2011, Marshall's acclaimed Broadway revival of the musical picked up three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Choreography for Marshall, five Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Choreographer of a Musical and Outstanding Set Design for Derek McLane, four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Choreographer of a Musical.
When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, an exotic disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail.
Peppering this hilariously bumpy ride are some of musical theater's most memorable standards, including "You're the Top," "Blow, Gabriel, Blow," "It's De-Lovely," "I Get A Kick Out of You," and "Anything Goes."
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded...
New York City Center Announces Future Encores! Production of INTO THE WOODS
New York City Center today announced an additional musical in development as part of the longstanding Encores! series. Stephen Sondheim and James Lap...