Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Matthew Beutjer Shares An Onstage Mishap from TUCK EVERLASTING

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Matthew Beutjer shares more about his charity, which theater educators have made the most impact on him, and a funny stage mishap from Tuck Everlasting!

Check out Matthew's latest performance HERE.

Who is a theater educator who has had an impact on you?

My voice teacher Caitlyn Ratcliff and my choir director Tucker Ratcliff and my lovely mother who is not only my dance teacher but also my musical director.

What charity did you pick and why?

Huntsville Inner City Learning Center. I have friends who volunteer there and I've seen the difference it makes in those kid's lives.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

When I played Jesse Tuck [in Tuck Everlasting], I swung off a branch to come onstage by the tree and one day I missed it and fell right onstage. Our Winnie could barely contain herself.

