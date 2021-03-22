Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Spotlight on Dana Steingold!

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway's favorite Girl Scout, Dana Steingold, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

Dana is also offering a special Master Class on April 18 (12pm ET). This class will focus on vocal tips, storytelling and personalization of your piece. Ultimately, it is about finding the most positive and empowered version of yourself and letting that shine through your work. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training. Click here to sign up today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

The last year has been full of amazing and creative fan interactions. The most recent fun request was to help a young Girl Scout sell her cookies. She wanted me to call out her troop number, her name and link to purchase, and rewrote all of the words to Girl Scout about her badges, accomplishments and goals. A young entrepreneur always needs a great commercial. Honestly, I was very impressed with how industrious she was.

Who are you a super-fan of?

Oh wow, there are so many people and talents I admire. Bernadette Peters is probably the most uncreative answer, but I grew up watching the Into the Woods and Sunday in the Park with George recordings. More currently, I would say Adrienne Warren. Her performance in Tina was like a whirlwind of talent magic. And honestly, since the shutdown I have also become a super-fan of so many of my colleagues who are using their platforms to advocate for change.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I was supposed to make my Broadway debut in the revival of Godspell back in 2008 but the show was canceled a week before we were supposed to start rehearsal. I'm now superstitious about jobs actually coming to fruition and basically don't believe it's real until they call places for Act 2 on Opening Night.

When it's finally announced that Broadway is returning, what's the first thing you'll do?

I will buy a ticket for any show that has them available for opening night. Then I'll order tissue packs because the second the music starts I am pretty sure I will start weeping uncontrollably for the entire 2 1/2 hours.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I will truly take anything, but I would love to be in the audience of Six their first night back. I think all of those women are so amazing and to be robbed of the pinnacle of your journey, opening night, is devastating. The energy and pure joy the night they return will be electric and I want to be there to root them on!

Dana Steingold originated the role of Girl Scout in Beetlejuice on Broadway where she also covered the role of Lydia Deetz. Broadway/National Tours: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. She is the voice of Saraline Timbers on Nickelodeon's Welcome to the Wayne.