Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Jared Goldsmith Wants to Keep Making Stories and Music Post-Pandemic

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Dear Evan Hansen star Jared Goldsmith, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

The craziest shout outs I've done so far are for the people I personally know! It's always fun to reconnect with an old teacher or colleague.

Who are you a super fan of?

I'm definitely a super fan of Patina Miller and Ben Vereen. Also Jason Alexander.

Broadway is coming back! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

Before I get back on the Broadway stage in the fall, I'd love to keep creating some more of my own stories and music. The pandemic has given me a good deal of downtime and I'd love to continue using it to share new stories and songs with the world whether it's online via TikTok, YouTube, Twitch or live in person!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I hope to be at the re-opening night of Wicked on Broadway! How magical that evening will be!

Jared has been acting professionally since he was five years old - TV, film, commercials, print ads, audiobooks, and of course, Broadway! He began rehearsals as Jared Kleinman in Dear Evan Hansen's 1st National Tour just two months after his graduation from Elon University with a BFA in Musical Theatre, and joined the Broadway company a year later!