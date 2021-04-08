Meet the Stars of Stage Door: How Nic Rouleau Played Matchmaker with a HELLO, DOLLY! Fan

It might still be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway favorite Nic Rouleau, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

A girl reached out to request a birthday message for her boyfriend. They had actually seen me in HELLO, DOLLY! in Los Angeles as "friends" - but that performance turned out to be their first date. Two years later and they're still going strong! It made me so happy to know that Dolly Levi was working her matchmaking-magic both onstage AND out in the audience!

Who are you a super fan of?

This is no secret -- Kelli O'Hara. Period.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I do the New York Times crossword every single day!

When it's finally announced that Broadway is returning, what's the first thing you'll do?

The first thing I'll do is cry tears of joy. Then I'll dust off my audition book and cry tears of terror.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I will 100% be in the audience for THE BOOK OF MORMON when they re-open. They are all family to me and I can't wait to be there with (door)bells on.

Nic Rouleau is best known for his record-breaking run in the "The Book of Mormon" where he played Elder Price for over 2500 performances. He began in the Broadway company as the original Standby for Andrew Rannells and later took over the role. Nic then went on to star in the original Chicago sit-down production, opposite Ben Platt as Elder Cunningham, and later joined the London company on the West End.