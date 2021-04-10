Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Bryce Pinkham Wants to Sing You a Song!

Click Here for More Articles on Stage Door

Today, we're getting to know Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

I love when people request me to sing something- I miss singing!

Who are you a super fan of?

My wife. Also my kids. Also Stacey Abrams.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

My parents met on a horse ranch and I was raised in a house next to a cow pasture.

When it's finally announced that Broadway is returning, what's the first thing you'll do?

Beg for a job, I mean, audition.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Caroline, or Change.

Bryce is a Tony Nominee with 6 Original Broadway credits including Tony Winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.