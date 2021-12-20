Meet the Cast of THE MUSIC MAN; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

The Music Man officially begins previews tonight on Broadway!

Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman will make his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill, alongside two-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy superstar Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo.

The production is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories" of American popular culture.

Meet the cast below!

Hugh Jackman - Harold Hill

Hugh Jackman is an Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning performer who has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona - as successful onstage as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen to his metal-claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Mr. Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time. The Australian native made his first major U.S. film appearance as Wolverine in the first installment of the X-Men series, a role he reprised in the enormously successful X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand. He then starred as the title character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a prequel to the popular series that grossed $85 million domestically in its first weekend of release. Audiences once again saw Jackman in the popular role in the next chapter, The Wolverine, which grossed over $400 million worldwide. In 2014, Mr. Jackman and the X-Men team reunited for X-Men: Days of Future Past. He garnered his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables in 2012. Mr. Jackman's standout performance as Jean Valjean earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations (Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role) and a BAFTA Award nomination. Most recently, he was nominated for a Grammy for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the film soundtrack have broken records around the world, reaching multi-platinum status in many countries, including the United Kingdom and United States. In 2009, Mr. Jackman hosted the 81st Annual Academy Awards, which earned him an Emmy Award nomination. He also served as host of the Tony Awards three years in a row, from 2003 to 2005, earning an Emmy for the 2004 ceremony and an Emmy nomination for his appearance at the 2005 ceremony. Mr. Jackman starred in Logan, the final iteration of his Wolverine character, alongside Patrick Stewart, and additional film credits include Prisoners, Shawn Levy's Real Steel, Baz Luhrmann's Australia, Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, Darren Aronofsky's The Fountain, Woody Allen's Scoop, Deception, Someone Like You, Swordfish, Van Helsing, and Kate & Leopold, for which he received a 2002 Golden Globe nomination. He has lent his voice to the animated features Happy Feet, Flushed Away, and Rise of the Guardians. On Broadway, Jackman most recently starred as The Man in the highly acclaimed play The River. In 2011, he made a splash on the Great White Way in his one-man show, Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway. Jackman's continued dedication to the Broadway community was fêted at the 2012 Tony Awards, where he received a Special Tony Award recognizing his accomplishments as a performer and humanitarian. In 2009, Broadway audiences could see Jackman in the Keith Huff-penned A Steady Rain, starring alongside Daniel Craig. For his portrayal of the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, Jackman received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards. His additional theater credits include Carousel at Carnegie Hall; Oklahoma! at the National Theatre in London, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination; Sunset Boulevard, for which he garnered Australia's prestigious Australian Variety Artists' 'Mo' Award; and Beauty and the Beast, for which he received a 'Mo' Award nomination. Mr. Jackman's career began in Australia in the independent films Paperback Hero and Erskinville Kings. His performance in the latter earned him an Australian Film Critics Circle Best Actor Award and the Australian Film Institute Best Actor nomination. In 1999, he was named Australian Star of the Year at the Australian Movie Convention. Mr. Jackman was most recently seen in the role of former Senator Gary Hart, in the Jason Reitman-directed film The Front Runner. He has also completed production for the feature film Bad Education, co-starring Allison Janney and Ray Romano. Mr. Jackman will begin a worldwide arena tour, The Man. The Music. The Show. in May 2019.

Sutton Foster - Marian Paroo

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer, best known for her Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. Additional notable performances include the title role in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Violet (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Princess Fiona in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's Shrek The Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award, and Tony, Drama League, and Drama Desk Award nominations); Inga in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein; Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw's The Drowsy Chaperone (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations); Jo in Little Women (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations); and most recently as Charity Hope Valentine in the New Group's 50th-anniversary revival of Sweet Charity (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations). Foster currently stars as Liza in the critically acclaimed TV Land series "Younger," created by Darren Star ("Sex and the City"). Previously, Foster starred as Michelle Simms in Amy Sherman-Palladino's ABC Family series "Bunheads," which garnered her a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Her television career began on "Star Search" at the age of 15; more recent credits include HBO's comedy series "Flight of the Conchords," USA Network's "Royal Pains," "Law & Order: SVU," and "Elementary." She has also made guest appearances on the well-known Disney children series "Johnny and the Sprites" and PBS's "Sesame Street." As a solo artist, Foster has toured the country with her hit solo concert, which featured songs from her debut album Wish as well as her follow-up album An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's "American Songbook" series, and many others. In June 2018, she released her third solo album, Take Me to the World, through Ghostlight Deluxe. Foster made her feature-film debut in Phil Alden Robinson's The Angriest Man in Brooklyn and appeared in James Roday's comedy-horror film Gravy.

Marie Mullen - Mrs. Paroo

Marie Mullen is a founding member of the renowned international Druid Theatre Company, still based in Galway, Ireland. She has performed many roles with them, including the Widow Quin in The Playboy of the Western World and Mommo in Tom Murphy's Bailegangaire, and she won a Tony Award for Best Actress in Martin McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane.

Shuler Hensley - Marcellus Washburn

Shuler Hensley is ecstatic to be back on Broadway in a musical! Most recently he appeared in the Tony Award-winning The Ferryman at the Jacobs. Other Broadway credits include No Man's Land (also with Berkeley Repertory Theatre) and Waiting for Godot, in repertory, opposite Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Billy Crudup; The Monster in Young Frankenstein (also the U.S. National Tour); Kerchak in Tarzan; Jud Fry in Oklahoma! opposite Hugh Jackman (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards); and Javert in Les Misérables. Recently seen in the musical adaptation of Twelfth Night (The Public Theater), as The Monster in the London premiere of Young Frankenstein, the U.K. premiere of Sam Hunter's The Whale (Theatre Royal Bath), and the New Group's production of Sweet Charity opposite Sutton Foster. Off-Broadway: Assassins (NY City Center Encores!), Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (Madison Square Garden), Carousel (Avery Fisher Hall with the New York Philharmonic), The Most Happy Fella and Fiorello! (NY City Center Encores!), The Whale (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards; Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Drama Desk nominations), Sweet and Sad (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble), That Hopey Changey Thing, and The Great American Trailer Park Musical. Additional credits include the Kennedy Center's production of The Guardsman, directed by Gregory Mosher; Ghost Brothers of Darkland County (Alliance Theatre); and The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (Hamburg). Opera appearances include Wozzeck (Curtis Institute of Music) and Regina (Kennedy Center). Shuler has also performed with the New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, and the New World Symphony Orchestra. Television: "Murder of a President," "Shades of Blue," "Elementary," "Banshee," "The Americans," "Ed," "Deadline," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." Film: The Greatest Showman, After.Life, The Legend of Zorro, and Van Helsing. Proud Equity member. Shuler is also the namesake of the Georgia High School Musical Theater Awards and is Associate Artistic Director of City Springs Theatre Company in Atlanta.

Jefferson Mays - Mayor Shinn

Jefferson Mays recently completed his one-man rendition of A Christmas Carol at the Geffen Playhouse for which he received rave reviews. He was nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for originating the role of Terje Rød-Larsen in the Tony Award-winning play Oslo. Mays was also Tony-nominated for his multi-character performance in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, as well as his Tony Award-winning performance in I Am My Own Wife, where he played over 40 different roles. He also recently starred as George Hodel in the TNT miniseries "I Am the Night," directed by Patty Jenkins, and recently had a featured role in the Coen Brothers anthology series "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." Jefferson's television credits include recurring arcs on FX's "The Americans"; Cinemax's "The Knick," directed by Steven Soderbergh; NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"; as well as a guest role in the Netflix hit "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Jayne Houdyshell - Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn

Jayne Houdyshell began her acting career performing a wide range of plays in regional theaters across the country. In 2016, she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her work in The Humans. Other honors for her stage performances include two Drama Desk Awards and two Obie Awards. Houdyshell's film credits include The Humans, Little Women, Downsizing, The Chaperone, and Garden State. She can currently be seen in the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building."

Emma Crow - Zaneeta Shinn

Emma Crow started dancing at age 2 at Christine Taylor's North Jersey School of Dance Arts (NJSDA) in Hackettstown, NJ, where she was trained primarily by Ballet Mistress Luba Gulyaeva. In 2016, Emma was the overall gold medalist at the World Ballet Competition (WBC) and was chosen to perform at the All-Star Galas in 2016 and 2018. Emma has been attending the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School (JKO) since 2018, where she is currently training with Cynthia Harvey, Robert La Fosse, Petrusjka Broholm, and Ethan Stiefel. In recent years, she has performed with the ABT Company at the Metropolitan Opera House as a supernumerary; she also performed at The Joyce Theater and The Morgan Library in NYC. Emma is beyond excited to be making her Broadway debut in The Music Man.

Gino Cosculluela - Tommy Djilas

Gino Cosculluela began dancing at the age of 5 and trained in Miami, Florida, under the instruction of John Culbertson and Cookie Ramos of Dance Attack Miami. He had the honor of making the final three of "So You Think You Can Dance" season 16 on Fox TV, as well as being a part of its nationwide tour afterward. Most recently, Gino wrapped on Marvel's "Hawkeye," coming to Disney+ this fall, as well as a new Netflix film, Senior Year, starring Rebel Wilson. In addition, he has appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Gino is extremely excited to be making his Broadway debut in The Music Man!

Remy Auberjonois - Charlie Cowell

Broadway: The Assembled Parties, Death of a Salesman, White Christmas, The Country Girl, Frost/Nixon. Off-Broadway (selected): The Public, MTC, Atlantic, Primary Stages, EST, HERE. Regional (selected): Guthrie (2016-2019) Glass Menagerie, Cyrano de Bergerac, Noises Off, Sense and Sensibility; Yale Rep; Wlliamstown Theatre Festival; McCarter Theatre; Dallas Theater Center; The Old Globe; Mark Taper Forum; Hamptons Shakespeare Festival; Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. Appearances on more than 35 television series, including "Blindspot" and recurring roles on "Show Me a Hero," "The Good Wife," "The Americans," "Mad Men." Films include The English Teacher, Fair Game, The International, Michael Clayton, and others. Remy is director/co-writer/producer of the independent feature film Blood Stripe (awards at LA Film Festival, Provincetown Film Festival, Austin Film Festival, Twin Cities Film Festival 2016) and producer of the short Lemon Shark (by Kate Nowlin). Training: M.F.A., Yale School of Drama. For Dad, who came before, and bright Sun, who comes after.

Benjamin Pajak - Winthrop Paroo

Broadway debut! Benjamin has appeared on promos for ESPN, and voiced lead characters for a popular animated show. Regional: You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (UCPAC); Mirror, Mirror (BKA). The Music Man is the dream that got me through the pandemic; many thanks to the creative team and Telsey + Co. for this opportunity! Many thanks to Barry Kolker and Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom for their constant support.

Kayla Teruel - Amaryllis

Kayla is so excited to make her Broadway debut with such an incredible cast! Prior credits include Les Misérables National Tour (Little Cosette/Young Eponine) and The King and I National Tour (Princess Ying Yaowalak). Gratitude to Telsey + Co., the entire creative team, Nancy Carson, Jen Merlino, Catrina Clark, and Walker Clark. Love to Mom, Dad, Jana, and extended family throughout the U.S. and Philippines!

Garrett Long - Ethel Toffelmier

Broadway: South Pacific, Bonnie and Clyde, Fun Home, and Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway: Spitfire Grill. Television: "Halston," "Chicago Med." Tour: Seussical. Many wonderful memories from our great regional theaters.

Linda Mugleston - Alma Hix

Broadway: My Fair Lady; Hello, Dolly!; On the 20th Century; Beautiful; Cinderella; Anything Goes; Young Frankenstein; Wonderful Town; Nine; Into the Woods; Kiss Me, Kate; On the Town. Regional: Wild Fire (DCPA), Sweeney Todd (DCPA), Sunset Boulevard (Portland Center Stage), The Sound of Music (MUNY).

Jessica Sheridan - Maud Dunlop

NYC credits include Hello, Dolly!; Sister Act; Follies; Mary Poppins; Les Misérables; Showboat with the New York Philharmonic; and Mrs. Claus in Radio City's Christmas Spectacular. National Tours include Hello, Dolly!; Sister Act; The Producers; Beauty and the Beast; Footloose; How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; and Les Misérables. Films: Liza Live at Radio City, The Producers (2005). She established her career by touring the United States and Europe, performing with the incomparable Liza Minelli. Jessica is both an Ovation Award and an LA Weekly Award nominee.

Rema Webb - Mrs. Squires

Rema Webb most recently appeared in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. Broadway credits: Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple, Violet, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, and Ragtime. Off-Broadway/Regional: Fannie Lou Hamer: Speak On It, Unmasked, Footloose, Hercules, Little Shop of Horrors, The Cradle Will Rock, The Colored Museum, A New Brain, Being Alive. Rema is the Founder/Executive Director of the performing arts school On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program (onbroadway-patp.com)

Phillip Boykin - Olin Britt, Barbership Quartet

Phillip Boykin is a 2019 Grammy Award nominee for the Tony Award-winning CD Once on This Island. He's a Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee for his work as Crown in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. He received the 2012 Theatre World Award. Phillip is a native of Greenville, SC, who now resides in NJ. Other performances include the Broadway revivals On the Town and Sunday in the Park With George; National Tours of Showboat; several other Regional Theaters and performances including Sondheim on Sondheim with the LA Philharmonic and Boston Pops, the Pirate King in Pirates of Penzance with the NY City Center, Ain't Misbehavin', the opera Porgy and Bess, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jesus Christ Superstar Gospel, and Smokey Joe's Cafe. Phillip performed as Booker T. Washington in the Anniversary Concert of Ragtime at Lincoln Center. He also made his Carnegie Hall debut in Broadway Classics. Film: Freedom starring Cuba Gooding Jr.; Top Five starring Chris Rock; Caiaphas in Easter Mysteries. He was featured as the cover story in Classical Singer Magazine. He's a graduate of the University of Hartford's Hartt School of Music in CT; he also studied Jazz and Vocal Performance at SC State University, Howard University, and the NC School of the Arts. Phillip has toured throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Russia, Poland, and North America. Mr. Boykin is the founder, director, and manager of "The New York Gospel Brothers." For more information or a CD/DVD, please visit his website.

Eddie Korbich - Jacey Squires, Barbershop Quartet

Eddie Korbich has appeared on Broadway in Breakfast at Tiffany's, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, A Christmas Story, The Little Mermaid, The Drowsy Chaperone (Drama Desk nomination), After the Night and the Music, Wicked, Seussical, Carousel, Singin' in the Rain, and Sweeney Todd. His Off-Broadway credits include the original Assassins; Godspell; The Gifts of the Magi; Flora, the Red Menace; A Little Night Music; and Eating Raoul. He appeared regionally in The Gamester (St. Louis Rep), Dracula (North Shore), 3hree (Ahmanson), George M, and Man of La Mancha. He toured nationally as Frank in Showboat (dir. Harold Prince). His film and television credits include "Pose," "The Good Fight," "The Deuce," "Law & Order," "New York Undercover," "Out of the Box," "Deadbeat," "Elementary," "Mysteries of Laura," Jennifer 8, and Quiz Show. Saturday morning cartoon fans may recognize his voice as a regular on Nickelodeon's "Doug" and "PB & J Otter." He received the 2000 Obie Award for Taking a Chance on Love (York Theatre).

Daniel Torres - Ewart Dunlop, Barbershop Quartet

Daniel Torres was last on Broadway in Beautiful and enjoyed its almost-six-year run, eventually assuming the role of Barry Mann. Other Broadway credits include The Pirate Queen, The Woman in White, and the revival of Evita (alternate Che to Ricky Martin). Other credits include Altar Boyz (Juan) at New World Stages, Evita at New York City Center, the National Tour of Wicked, and the final two seasons of A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden playing young Ebenezer Scrooge. A proud Puerto Rico native, Daniel dedicates his performance to his kids, Teigen and Isla.

Nicholas Ward - Oliver Hix, Barbershop Quartet

Nicholas Ward is honored to be featured in his fifth Broadway production. Past credits include The Lion King (Mufasa), Frozen (OBC, King Agnarr), In Transit (OBC, Chris), On the Town (Workman, Miss Turnstile's Announcer). Nicholas has also had the great pleasure of performing in eight New York City Center Encores! productions including Brigadoon with Kelli O'Hara, Cabin in the Sky with Chuck Cooper, Pipe Dream with Leslie Uggams, The Golden Apple, 1776, Zorba with Marin Mazzie, Paint Your Wagon, and Annie Get Your Gun. Lincoln Center Productions include Camelot and Andrew Lippa's I Am Harvey Milk. Touring productions include Showboat and Porgy & Bess. Film & TV: "Schmigadoon!", Frozen 2, Ricky and the Flash, "The Tony Awards," "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, "GMA," "One Night Only: The Best of Broadway," "The Disney Holiday Singalong," "Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting." Regionally, he has been featured in many productions including Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Original Broadway Cast recordings include Frozen and In Transit. Love to Mom, friends, and family. Nicholas is grateful to have had such a wonderful career traveling and doing what he loves.

Max Clayton - Harold Hill Standby

Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Hello, Dolly!; Pretty Woman; Bandstand (Chita Rivera Award nomination); Something Rotten!; On the Town; Gigi. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Signature Theatre (Helen Hayes nomination), Pittsburgh CLO, MUNY, NSMT, and The Palace Theatre. BFA, CCM. Endless love to my family for making this happen. For my sister, Missy!

Nick Alvino - Ensemble, u/s Tommy Djilas

Nick Alvino is overjoyed to be making his Broadway debut with The Music Man. Previously seen preforming at the 2021 Met Gala. Endless thanks to the entire creative team, Telsey + Co., and Daniel Hoff Agency. Love to his friends and his big crazy Italian family!

Jordan Beall - Ensemble

Broadway debut! Native of Odessa, TX. Oklahoma City University alum. Regional: TUTS, Paper Mill Playhouse, Sacramento Music Circus, MUNY, Pioneer Theatre, Riverside Theatre, Lyric Theatre. Television: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver." Forever grateful for CESD, the creative and casting teams, all who journey with me, and my friends and family!

Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. - Ensemble

Broadway debut! "A lifelong dream that is now a reality." Selected credits: Anastasia (First National Tour), A Chorus Line (National Tour), West Side Story (Bernardo). Television/Film: Hallmark's "Sugar Plum Twist." All glory to God! Thanks to my mom and dad, family, friends, and the Daniel Hoff Agency. BFA, the Hartt School of Music. Proverbs 3:5-6.

Maria Briggs - Swing, u/s Zaneeta Shinn, Dance Captain

Thank you to everyone who helped us get back up and running. May we put more effort into building spaces that are equitable, inclusive, diverse, and safe. Thank you Telsey, creative team, Bloc, and YOU for your support. Love to Kevin, my family, and friends. Broadway: Hello, Dolly! (u/s Minnie, Ermengarde), Anastasia (Marfa, u/s Odette), Mean Girls, Frozen, Cats.

Audrey Cardwell - Ensemble, u/s Marian Paroo

Broadway debut. National Tours: Falsettos (Cordelia), Bright Star (Alice Murphy), Cinderella (Ella), Anything Goes, Elf. BFA, Penn State. Endless love and thanks to Matt, Kat, Kaitlin, and Rashad. For Mama and AM.

JT Church - Ensemble

JT Church is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! On television, he starred in Hallmark's "Christmas Waltz," was a Junior Pro and won the inaugural season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars Junior," and was the runner-up on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation." He was a member of Abercrombie Kids "Kind Crew," a team of kids enlisted to inspire other young people and spread kindness, which aired on Nickelodeon's YouTube channel. JT dedicates his performance to his Uncle Bruce.

Aydin Eyikan - Ensemble

Aydin Eyikan is a performer based in New York City. He was a dancer in the "Boys in the Street" music video for A Great Big World, as well as the New York City Dance Alliance National Outstanding Dancer in 2018 and 2020. Aydin was accepted into The Juilliard School BFA dance program, was a finalist for YoungArts in 2020, and competed in the final round at Youth America Grand Prix NYC finals at Lincoln Center in 2018. He had the honor of performing in the Dance Against Cancer benefit at Lincoln Center in 2019 with Kanyok Arts Initiative, was a contestant on Season 3 of "World of Dance" on NBC, and participated in the dance lab for The Music Man with Warren Carlyle in 2019. Aydin is honored to be a part of The Music Man cast and is thrilled to be able to perform every night alongside such incredible artists.

Carlee Flanagan - Ensemble, Gracie Shinn, u/s Amaryllis

Carlee Flanagan is honored and excited to be making her Broadway debut in The Music Man. She spends most of her days dancing back home at Stars on Stage Dance Academy studying all genres, but her favorite is lyrical/contemporary. Carlee would like to thank Bre, Greg, and the entire team at MSA NYC for their support and for believing in her at such a young age. She would like to send much love to her family and friends, but especially to Mom, Dad, and Lindsay and Kaylee, her two sisters, for always rearranging their schedules so that she can follow her dreams.

Ethan Green-Younger - Ensemble, u/s Winthrop Paroo

Ethen Green-Younger is an 11-year-old singer/dancer/actor who is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in The Music Man. When Ethen is not dancing or singing, he loves to read and design fashion. He is honored and grateful for the love and support from his family and friends. Ethen would also like to thank everyone who has helped him along his journey to manifestation; as he believes, to think of a thing is a prophecy of its fulfillment!

Emily Jewel Hoder - Ensemble, Swing, u/s Amaryllis

Emily Hoder is SO excited to be making her Broadway debut at 10 years old in The Music Man! She was last seen as Little Cosette/Young Eponine on the Broadway National Tour of Les Misérables. Her first regional production at the age of 6 was Annie (Molly) starring Sally Struthers at The Wick Theatre. Other Regional credits: The Music Man (Amaryllis), Wick Theatre; Annie (Molly), NC Theatre; Jungle Book (Mowgli), AP Miracle Theatre. Thank you to my family, friends, and teachers for all your support! Special thanks to Nancy Carson, Kim Pedell, and Telsey casting for a dream come true! And a big thank-you to Marilynn Wick, Norb Joerder, and Eric Woodall for always believing in me!

Curtis Holland - Ensemble

Broadway: Mean Girls; Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. Television: "So You Think You Can Dance." All my love to my parents, my family, and my partner for their constant support, patience, and unconditional love.

Eloise Kropp - Ensemble

Broadway: Cats (JennyAnyDots), Dames at Sea (Ruby), and On the Town (u/s Claire). Television/Film: "Fosse/Verdon," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and West Side Story. All the love in the world to my family, CGF, Jonathan and Amy, and my pup, Polly!

Ethan Lafazan - Ensemble

Ethan is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in The Music Man. Previous theater credits include Into the Woods (Narrator), Merrily We Roll Along (Frankie Jr.), and Lion King Jr. (Young Simba) at French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts. He is currently a seventh grader at Randolph (NJ) Middle School, and studies voice and acting at Annie's Playhouse School of Performing Arts under Steven Bednaz, Annie Forgione, and Katie McShane. A trained competition dancer, Ethan studies at the Dance Academy of North Jersey under Jason Luks and has won several awards including Regional Junior Titlist at the American Dance Awards and Onstage NY. Ethan would like to thank his agent, Barry Kolker, and manager, Susan Lipton. He'd also like to thank his family, friends, teachers, and mentors for their unwavering support and inspiration.

Kayla Lavine - Ensemble

Kayla Lavine is so excited to be making her Broadway debut in The Music Man! She has also participated in the Chita Rivera Awards, NBC's opening number for the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," The Cher Show on Broadway (pre-production), "Dance Against Cancer" with the Verdon Fosse Legacy, and Broadway for Biden's "In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation." Kayla was classically trained by Laurie Kanyok from the age of 13, and in spring of 2021 she graduated from the Institute for American Musical Theatre in NYC. Kayla is represented by Bloc NYC.

Andrew Minard - Ensemble

A native of Des Moines, Iowa; Drew is so proud and thankful to be making his Broadway debut in The Music Man after working on the developmental lab back in 2019! Broadway/Nat'l Tour: Billy Elliot the Musical (Billy). Drew has also served as the associate director/choreographer for various productions in and out of the city. Additionally, Drew works in AIDS research at the nonprofit RFTCA and is currently pursuing his BA at Columbia University. Hi, Mom!

Sean Montgomery - Ensemble, u/s Harold Hill, Marcellus Washburn

Broadway: Beetlejuice OBC/Cast Recording (Adam, Charles u/s), Groundhog Day OBC/Cast Recording (Phil Connors, Ned Ryerson u/s), Matilda (Miss Trunchbull, Mr. Wormwood u/s). Jagged Little Pill (ART), Crazy for You (NYC Lab) directed by Susan Stroman. National Tours: Mary Poppins (Bert u/s), 9 to 5 (Joe), White Christmas (Bob Wallace) '15,'16,'17,'18. Love as always to my partner, Jen.

Tanner Quirk - Ensemble

Tanner Quirk is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! First National Tour/Toronto: Matilda (Eric); New York City Ballet: The Nutcracker (Nutcracker Prince/Fritz), Swan Lake (Small Jester), and Romeo + Juliet (Mandolin Boy); NAMT: The Consoling Mechanism (Asher). Thanks to Telsey, The Music Man team, Nancy Carson, Mom, Dad, Beckett, and Esmé.

Lance Roberts - Ensemble, Constable Locke, u/s Charlie Cowell, Mayor Shinn, Olin Britt

Lance Roberts is best known as the King of Cartoons in The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway and HBO. Original casts of Sister Act, Ghost, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with Scarlett Johansson, Act One, Finding Neverland, Sunset Boulevard, and My Fair Lady. Television including "New Amsterdam," "FBI: Most Wanted," The Slave Play episode of "The Good Fight," "Elementary," "Pose," "Knots Landing," "Will & Grace," "Girlfriends," "Zoey 101," and "Law & Order." This season, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and HBO's "Love Life." Feature films with Pacino, Fonda, Fey, Driver, Franco, and Bateman. He is the host of all 40 episodes of "Broadway's Calling" on YouTube.

Daniel Patrick Russell - Swing, u/s Tommy Djilas

Broadway debut! Daniel is from Umina Beach, Australia. Film: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Theater: starred as the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical (Melbourne & Broadway National Tour), West Side Story (Asolo Rep & International Tour), Le Grand Tango (SDC at the Sydney Opera House). Television: "The Price is Right," "Fosse/Verdon."

Ann Sanders - Ensemble

Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen (Cynthia), Frozen (Queen Iduna), If/Then (Cathy), Avenue Q (Christmas Eve), Leap of Faith. Ann has the honor of being the first Asian-American actor to portray Anna Leonowens in The King and I and Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway. Off-Broadway: Plenty, Falsettoland. International: Miss Saigon (Ellen). Television: "The Good Fight," "Evil," "Madam Secretary," "New Amsterdam," "Instinct," "Elementary," and "FBI."

Sherisse Springer - Ensemble

Last seen in Kiss Me, Kate (Broadway). Favorite credits include Hairspray (Film), Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You (Toronto Companies), Cirque Du Soleil (Las Vegas), Chicago (National Tour), "The Academy Awards," "VMAs," and "The Wiz Live." Love to her supportive families, Eddie, Jaxon, Bowie, and Lucille Di Campli for always having my back. It's never too late to live your dreams!

Mitchell Tobin - Ensemble

Mitchell is thrilled to be making their Broadway debut in The Music Man. Mitchell played Billy in Billy Elliot the Musical in the National Tour and the West End. They would like to thank Pace University, Jennifer Johnson with Broadway Artist Alliance, and especially Ellison Ballet. They are forever grateful to MSA agency; their friends, Brendan and Shaina; as well as their family for supporting them endlessly.

Kathy Voytko - Swing, u/s Marian Paroo

Kathy is delighted to end the shutdown with this extraordinary company of The Music Man. On Broadway she has been in Oklahoma!, Nine, The Frogs, The Pirate Queen, Next to Normal, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, and Tuck Everlasting. She's been fortunate to work and sing with many of our fabulous regional theaters and symphonies across the country, and she thinks there is nothing like live theater! Favorite roles: Mom to Alena and Evelyn, wife to John.

Branch Woodman - Ensemble, u/s Mayor Shinn

Broadway: Crazy for You; Bye Bye Birdie; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; Hello, Dolly! with Bette Midler. National Tours: Big the Musical, Billy Elliot the Musical, Cinderella. Television: "Alpha House," vocals for "Schmigadoon" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Ryan Worsing - Swing, Dance Captain

Broadway: Hello, Dolly!; The Cher Show, Finding Neverland, Chicago, White Christmas, Shrek. He has worked Off-Broadway and regionally at City Center Encores!, The New Group, Paper Mill Playhouse, Sacramento Music Circus, Kansas City Starlight, and Carnegie Hall. Originally from Kansas City. Many thanks to family and all who made this possible.

Photo Credit: The Music Man, musicmanonbroadway.com/cast-creative/