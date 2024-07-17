BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Sets Broadway Theatre and Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical has found its Broadway theatre! The new musical is set to open at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on April 5, 2025.

Previews of the new family musical will begin on March 11, 2025, following a critically acclaimed engagement in Chicago last year.

Casting and ticket information will be announced soon.

Tony Award®-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Animated Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy® Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award®-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award®-winning book writer Bob Martin.

Betty Boop, that champion of empowerment, that spit-curled icon of joy, that songstress of strength, comes alive in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, the new Broadway musical comedy extravaganza.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical includes David Rockwell, set design; Gregg Barnes, costumes; Philip S. Rosenberg, lighting; Gareth Owen, sound design; Finn Ross, projection design; Sabana Majeed, hair and wig design; Michael Clifton, makeup design; Skylar Fox, illusions design; The Huber Marionettes, marionette design; Daryl Waters, music supervision and arrangements; Doug Besterman, Orchestrations; Zane Mark, dance music arrangements; and Andrew Resnick, music direction and additional arrangements. Casting is by Tara Rubin. General Management by Foresight Theatrical.

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre November 19 through December 24, 2023, opening December 6, 2023.

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer.

About Betty Boop And Fleischer Studios

First introduced in 1930, Betty Boop was created by Max Fleischer for his “Talkartoons” series, the world’s first animated “talkies” which Max’s company, Fleischer Studios, produced for Paramount Studios. Betty initially appeared as a dog-like stage performer who sang and danced with another dog-like character named Bimbo, joyfully entertaining vast audiences of other Fleischer characters from the animal kingdom.

Inspired by the collective energy, style, and sound of the many popular Jazz Age flappers and entertainers of the 1920s, Betty quickly evolved into a full-fledged human character, and by 1932 she had become the only female animated screen star in the world. Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty starred in more than 100 cartoons, 90 of which are included in the official Betty Boop series, which ended in 1939. Since then, Betty has appeared in dozens of hit movies, television specials, commercials, and was the first cartoon character to be profiled by A&E’s Biography series.

Today, Fleischer Studios and their great team of creative professionals, have parlayed the iconic Betty Boop into a worldwide licensing phenomenon entertaining millions of fans and collectors alike. Please visit them online at www.fleischerstudios.com and www.bettyboop.com.