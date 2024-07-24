Video: ASK FOR THE MOON is Now Playing at Goodspeed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new video has been released, featuring clips of Ali Ewoldt, Luba Mason, Jamison Stern, and more in the new musical "Ask for the Moon". Performances began on July 19 at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre. Check out the video here!

Ask for the Moon runs through August 11, 2024.

Set sail on the Jewel of the Sea ocean liner with a scheming widow, a vengeful lawyer, and a volatile nurse. Enjoy the vocal stylings of Misha and Grisha, the squabbling Carpathian twins. Get the latest fashion tips from Persimmon De Vol, stylist par excellence. But only venture into the Poseidon Suite at your own peril… Madness and hilarity abound in a diabolical new musical comedy that is sure to make waves. Bon voyage!

The musical features Book & Lyrics and is directed by Darko Tresjnak, with music by Oran Eldor. It is choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia, with Music Direction by Ian Axness.