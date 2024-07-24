GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY and More Will Come to UK Cinemas This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three stage musicals will be coming to over 350 cinemas across the UK and Ireland this Autumn, including Girl From the North Country, Miss Saigon, and The Phantom of the Opera.

The Autumn season includes three iconic theatre performances – Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary (2016) from London’s Price Edward Theatre; the 25th anniversary spectacular of the worldwide phenomenon The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011); and the Girl from The North Country, the lauded musical that marries the music of Bob Dylan with a compelling and raw human story.

All screenings will on limited dates – the programme as follows.

Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary (2016)

Sunday 22nd September + Tuesday 24th September

This spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of the global stage sensation also features appearances by the original cast including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga. This acclaimed production was described as “the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances” by the Daily Telegraph and “the greatest musical of all time” by the Daily Mail. The epic love story tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris – but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011)

Sunday 3rd November + Tuesday 5th November

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is a Worldwide Entertainment phenomenon. It has been staged in 145 cities across 27 countries and its box office sales eclipse Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars. To celebrate its 25th Anniversary year, Cameron Mackintosh presented The Phantom of the Opera in a fully-staged, lavish production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of the Royal Albert Hall. Phantom Of The Opera At The Royal Albert Hall stars Ramin Karimloo as 'The Phantom' and Sierra Boggess as 'Christine'. They are joined by a supporting cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

Girl From The North Country

Thursday 21st November + Sunday 24th November

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including Forever Young, All Along The Watchtower, Hurricane and Like A Rolling Stone.

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travellers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this “profoundly beautiful” Broadway production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

This production comes from The Belasco Theatre in New York.