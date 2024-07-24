Hannah Gadsby To Make NYC Return With New Show WOOF!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed comedian and New York Times bestselling author Hannah Gadsby (Nanette; Douglas; Something Special) returns to New York City with their latest stand-up show, WOOF! this fall, directed by Jenney Shamash (Douglas; Something Special; Gender Agenda).

More than six years after Nanette propelled them to international stardom, Hannah Gadsby is learning how to process the new world, with all its catastrophes and hypocrisies, from a new perspective. Hannah now finds themself yet again in a place of cultural dissonance, and we all know Hannah does their best work while casting their atypical eye over the fundamental contradictions of life. In this new show that could be seen as the mischievous echo of Nanette, Hannah brings it all – their worries, their wisdom, and their whimsy – to the 330-seat Abrons Arts Center for an intimate and unforgettable evening.

“Most people would be trying to level up at this point in their career,” Gadsby said. “But not this contrary Nancy. You see, I get the impression the world is ending, so I have decided to go down the nostalgic route over the ambitious one. So, New York City, you’re part of a tour where I am revisiting many of my old haunts, such as the Edinburgh Fringe, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and my cousins in Sandy Bay. And so it is that I am returning to a room in New York very much like the last one I ever performed in before ‘Nanette-flix’ hit the stream and changed everything. It has become one of my favorite cities to perform in. Is that interesting? I think everybody loves New York – I’ve seen the t-shirts. But what definitely is interesting is that this is my best ever show. Hands down. I might quit after it. For fun this time.”

WOOF! marks Gadsby’s return to the New York stage following 2018’s smash success Nanette (and its subsequent premiere on Netflix), 2019’s New York Times Critic’s Pick Douglas, and 2022’s acclaimed run of Body of Work at BAM.