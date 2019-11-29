Meet the Cast of THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Now in Previews on Broadway!

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays is now in previews on Broadway! The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays has returned to Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre (250 W. 52nd Street) for a record fifth holiday season, playing from Friday, November 29, 2019 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Back in New York by popular demand for a strictly limited run, this mind-blowing holiday spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

"America's Got Talent" semi-finalist Dom Chambers is an internationally award-winning magician and comedian, known for his modern take on magic, his viral internet videos, and artistic live performances. His internet videos have been viewed over 100 million times and his magic has appeared on many of America's and Australia's major TV networks. He was the first Australian based magician to appear on the hit international TV series, 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us!', and only Australian solo act ever to make the semi-finals of AGT. His critically acclaimed one-man show 'RanDom' was awarded the prestigious award for "Best Magic Show" at the Adelaide Fringe in 2019. Charming and approachable, Dom puts on a show like none other.

Eric Chien is a rising star of the magic world. He was born in Taiwan, raised in the States, has traveled around the world and now lives in Beijing. Eric Chien's fascination with magic started when he was in high school. During his freshman year of college, he suffered from depression due to experiencing his first heartbreak. He locked himself in his room for nearly half a year with no human contact whatsoever, but magic became his companion. Practicing up to eight hours a day, Eric soon became a master in sleight of hand. At the end of his sophomore year, he decided to drop out of school and become a professional magician. Eric started his magic career as a consultant for the top magician in China in 2016. In 2018, he became the first Asian to ever win the title of FISM World Champion of Close Up Magic Grand Prix, the so-called Olympic games of magic. The next year, he won 2019 "Asia's Got Talent" Season 3. After that, he became a viral magician all over the world. Eric always says, "I want the world see my magic. I want the story and hopes of my magic to bring amazement and child-like wonder to everyone."

Chris Cox knows what you're thinking. You're thinking, who the hell is Chris Cox? Lucky you're reading this! He's a multi-award winning "mind reader who can't read minds" and the star of the BBC's "Chris Cox's Mind Boggling Magic" and "Killer Magic." He's performed in three London West End seasons and a sell-out run at Sydney Opera House, and has been seen live by over 750,000 people. On stage he's starred in The Illusionists - Direct From Broadway (London's West End, USA, South Africa, Mexico & Australia including Sydney Opera House), Impossible (2x London's West End, Dubai Opera & World Tour), and five critically acclaimed one-man solo Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows which he wrote and performed throughout the UK and New Zealand. In addition to his own TV shows, you may have seen Chris with One Direction at the BBC Music Awards (BBC), or on "America's Got Talent" (NBC), "Heston Blumenthal's Recipe For Romance" (Channel 4), "Now You See It" (BBC One), How TV Changed Magic and The Mentalist Revealed (Channel 5), The Secret Of Star Wars (BBC iPlayer) and The Project (Channel 9 Australia). Chris has created magic for Barnum (Menier Chocolate Factory), Dan & Phil's 2016 & 2018 World Tours, Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck Restaurant, and is the Magic & Illusions Assistant for Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (Palace Theatre, London). www.magiccox.com.

Paul Dabek is one of the UK's top entertainers. He has performed across six continents, on the stages of London's West End, headlined his own show in Las Vegas, and appeared on BBC TV. An accomplished magician, comedian and actor, Paul's skills have won him critical acclaim. Both the Magic Circle and the International Brotherhood of Magicians have recognized Paul's talent, naming him Young Magician of the Year and awarding him the British Shield. Paul's fast-paced dynamic magic, quick-witted humor, and a theatrical flair combine with a personality that reaches to the very back of the theater. Join Paul as he reveals exactly what's up his sleeve and delves into his box of tricks while cheekily enchanting the audience with jaw-dropping hilarity. www.PaulDabek.com

Kevin James became interested in the art of magic at a very early age. He remembers seeing his first magic performance and - more importantly - how it made him feel. This feeling helped Kevin decide at a young age that performing magic for the world was his life's calling. Kevin's style of performance is anything but conventional, with his unique comedy and magic garnering him a reputation as a world-class visual artist and making him one of the highest-viewed magicians on YouTube with millions of hits. This fresh approach has allowed him to headline in some of the world's top theaters. Additionally, Kevin has performed on television in 89 countries. Some of his past performances include: headlining Las Vegas casinos, starring at the famous Crazy Horse in Paris, royal performances for the Prince of Monaco, Prince of Bahrain, and the Sultan of Dubai, and a command performance for President Obama at the White House. Kevin is a prolific inventor and consultant of magic. Not only are his performances original, but many of his ideas have made their way into the shows of other famous magicians, such as: Doug Henning, Penn & Teller, Mark Wilson and David Copperfield, as well as several films. Kevin's magical brilliance lead to him receiving the Creative Fellowship Award from The Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences in Hollywood in 2004, as well as multiple Stage Magician of the Year awards. Kevin is related to the legendary P.T. Barnum, and he's like his famous ancestor in many ways. His artistic vision was to create the most unique show on the planet and make adults feel like a kid again, which he describes as the "best job ever!" http://www.kjmagic.com/

Enzo held his first magic show at 11 years old, with humble resources. However, he wished to stage far more impressive illusions on a larger scale, and decided to move towards studies that would allow him to master skills which could help him build his own tricks. He spent a year as an engineering student, learning how to draw up plans, put his ideas on paper, and understand mechanics and electrotechnics. He was also curious about psychology and the paranormal. It was Enzo's performance on "France's Got Talent" where his imagination and maturity stood out to both the audience and the jury. A couple of years later, Enzo mesmerized the audience of Le Plus Grand Cabaret du Monde. This new fame opened the doors to the most prestigious events in Europe, as well as the greatest international festivals. Since then, Enzo has been considered the rising star of magic. In 2013, he returned to "France's Got Talent," where he again stupefied the jury and the audience by making a helicopter appear on stage, an act that had never been seen before on television. In 2015, at 26 years old, he stepped on the stage of the mythical Casino de Paris to premiere his show, Beyond Illusions. It was the starting point of an adventure of a lifetime. www.enzo-illusion.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You