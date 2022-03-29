Meet the Cast of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Mr. Saturday Night, co-written by and starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, officially begins previews tonight, March 29, 2022. The show will officially open on April 27, 2022 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (upcoming revival of Funny Girl).

The production will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell and Sky Switser, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips. Music Direction is by David O. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown.

Buddy Young, Jr./Book

is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director. He is known around the world as the star of such feature films as When Harry Met Sally..., City Slickers and Analyze This; as a cast member of NBC's "Saturday Night Live"; and the acclaimed nine-time host of the Academy Awards®. Crystal has hosted the GRAMMY® Awards three times and earned five Emmys for his work as host, writer and producer on both shows. Billy won his sixth Emmy for the HBO Comedy Special "Midnight Train to Moscow." Crystal was the 2007 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and is a NY Times best-selling author of five books. In 2004, Crystal made his Broadway debut with the original production of his one-man show 700 Sundays, for which he won a Tony Award. The Broadway production was released as an HBO special, garnering four Emmy nominations. Crystal's latest work includes the friendship comedy Standing Up, Falling Down opposite Ben Schwartz, as well as Here Today which Crystal directed, produced, and stars in opposite Tiffany Haddish. He has been married to Janice for 51 years and they have two children and four grandchildren.

Elaine Young

Broadway: City of Angels (Tony/ Drama Desk Award), A Class Act (Tony/Drama Desk nominations), Fiddler on the Roof (2004), Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Moon Over Buffalo, Falsettos, High Society, Les Misérables (original Fantine). Off Broadway/Regional: The Babylon Line (Lortel Award), Motherhood Out Loud (Primary Stages), The Long Christmas Ride Home (Vineyard Theatre), and productions at Playwrights Horizons, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe, McCarter Theater, and The Kennedy Center's Sondheim Festival as the Countess in A Little Night Music. Ms. Graff has sung on several original Broadway cast recordings, and her own solo CD "Randy Graff Sings Cy Coleman."

Stan Yankleman

One of film and television's most prolific character actors, David Paymer first appeared with Billy Crystal in the hit film City Slickers. Crystal then tapped Paymer to play his brother Stan in the movie Mr. Saturday Night, earning Paymer an Oscar nomination. Other films include Quiz Show, Get Shorty, American President, Payback, Amistad, The Hurricane, State & Main, Drag Me to Hell, and Ocean's 13. Paymer has directed over 70 episodes for television, and numerous acting appearances include The Morning Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Picard, Room 104, The Good Wife, and current recurring roles on both Mrs. Maisel and breakout hit Dave. David is thrilled to be playing Billy's brother Stan again.

Susan Young

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless ﬁlms and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very ﬁrst replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

Annie Wells

recurs on the CBS All Access series The Good Fight. She previously starred in the USA series Damnation and had recurring roles on ABC's The Fix, NBC's The Inbetween and CBS's Elementary. In film, Chasten can be seen opposite Adam Driver in Jim Jarmusch's Paterson. She will next be seen starring in the independent film The Mistress. Notable theatre credits include Hair on Broadway and the 25th Anniversary National Tour of Les Misérables. Chasten received her BFA from NYU, MFA from the Yale School of Drama.

Principal Player

has appeared on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George, Elf (Buddy), All My Sons, Avenue Q (original cast, Outer Critics Circle Award). Off-Broadway credits include Nantucket Sleigh Ride, 2000 Years, The Joke, Birth and After Birth, Avenue Q. Film: star of Dark Horse, The Kitchen, Bleed For This, Pelham, Before The Devil Knows You're Dead, Everyday People (IFP/Gotham Award nominee), Riding in Cars With Boys, Changing Lanes. TV: Elementary, Mr. Robot, Mindhunter, Insatiable, Boardwalk Empire, Nurse Jackie, Rescue Me, Ugly Betty, every Law & Order series, The Sopranos, 100 Centre Street. BA, Stanford University; MFA, NYU Tisch Graduate Acting (Laura Pels Award). www.JordanGelber.com

Principal Player

has appeared on Broadway in Aladdin, One Man Two Guv'nors, Shrek, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. His National Tour credits include Shrek, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. His TV and film credits include Aladdin Live from The West End, Elementary, Law & Order.

Principal Player

Broadway credits include The Nance, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity, Little Shop of Horrors, 42nd Street, Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical. Off Broadway work includes Road Show (Public Theatre); I Love You, You're Perfect... (Westside Theatre); High Button Shoes, The New Yorkers, Merrily We Roll Along, Girl Crazy, Face The Music (all at Encores!). Regional credits include The Connector (NYSAF), Dancing at Lughnasa (Two River), Guys and Dolls (North Shore, IRNE Award). Natl Tour: Lola opposite Jerry Lewis in Damn Yankees. Television: Fosse/Verdon, Younger, Rise, The Big C, The Blacklist.

Photo Credit: Mr. Saturday Night, https://mrsaturdaynightonbroadway.com/