Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MRS. DOUBTFIRE's Rob McClure

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Rob McClure!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Rob McClure

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Show: Mrs. Doubtfire

Other Broadway Credits: Beetlejuice, Noises Off, Something Rotten!, Honeymoon in Vegas, Chaplin, Avenue Q

Rob on Mrs. Doubtfire: "For any show to get close to Broadway requires millions of miracles under normal circumstances. But the repeated triumphs take courage that our producers and audiences have given us, and it's a gift to still be here."

Watch below as Rob tells us more about what this nomination means to him!