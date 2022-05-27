Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MR. SATURDAY NIGHT's Billy Crystal

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Billy Crystal!a??

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Billy Crystal

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Show: Mr. Saturday Night

Other Broadway Credits: 700 Sundays

Billy on Mr. Saturday Night: "This has been a six year journey to the stage, but a 47 year relationship with this character to bring him to the point where I feel that he is at his best... which is in front of a live audience."

