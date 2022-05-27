Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MR. SATURDAY NIGHT's Billy Crystal
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Billy Crystal!a??
Quick Facts About Billy Crystal
His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
The Show: Mr. Saturday Night
Other Broadway Credits: 700 Sundays
Billy on Mr. Saturday Night: "This has been a six year journey to the stage, but a 47 year relationship with this character to bring him to the point where I feel that he is at his best... which is in front of a live audience."
Watch below as Billy tells us more about what this nomination means to him!