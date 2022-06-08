Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: COMPANY's Matt Doyle

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Matt Doyle!

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Matt Doyle

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Show: Company

Other Broadway Credits: The Book of Mormon, War Horse, Bye Bye Birdie, Spring Awakening

Matt on Company: "I feel so fortunate, because I knew that I wanted to [sing 'Not Getting Married Today'] every night, but I feel like I've been given the greatest gift ever."

Watch below as Matt tells us more about what this nomination means to him!