Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: CLYDE's' Uzo Aduba

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Uzo Aduba!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Uzo Aduba

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

The Show: Clyde's

Other Broadway Credits: Godspell, Coram Boy

Uzo on for Clyde's: "It's been an wonder and a dream to be in this show with my incredible castmates, our phenomenal writer, Lynn [Nottage], and our director, Kate [Whoriskey]. It's just a joy."

