Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: AMERICAN BUFFALO's Sam Rockwell

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Sam Rockwell!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Sam Rockwell

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

The Show: American Buffalo

Other Broadway Credits: Fool for Love, A Behanding in Spokane

Sam on American Buffalo: "This is a win for the whole play. We're up for Best Revival! It's already a win for Laurence [Fishburne] and Darren [Criss] and Neil [Pepe] and I."

Watch below as Sam tells us more about what this nomination means to him!