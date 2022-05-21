Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: A STRANGE LOOP's L Morgan Lee

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on L Morgan Lee!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About L Morgan Lee

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Show: A Strange Loop

Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!

L Morgan on A Strange Loop: "I am still trying to wrap my brain around even getting to be on Broadway, so to have this new layer added is bring up new things... it has cracked a glass ceiling, but even for my own expectations."

Watch below as she tells us more about what this nomination means to her!