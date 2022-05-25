Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: A STRANGE LOOP's John-Andrew Morrison

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on John-Andrew Morrison!​

More photos of the 2022 Tony nominees

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About John-Andrew Morrison

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Show: A Strange Loop

Other Broadway Credits: Broadway debut!

John-Andrew on A Strange Loop: "The fact that this show that we thought was too Black and too queer to be produced... that we're on Broadway now.... and to get the response that we've gotten is a dream."

Watch below as John-Andrew tells us more about what this nomination means to him!