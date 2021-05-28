Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 High School Top 5!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 5 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Jackson Perry - Lonely House from Street Scene

Kenny Lee - Don't Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl

Liesie Kelly - Vanilla Ice Cream from She Loves Me

Reese Henrick - Days and Days from Fun Home

Tomi Newman - Isn't It a Trial? from Alice by Heart

And the judges saved...

Matthew Beutjer - She Cries from Songs for a New World

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Courtney Reed, Michael James Scott, and special guest judge Derek Klena saved Matthew Beutjer!