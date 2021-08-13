Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 High School Top 3!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

This week our dancers are moving to songs from movie musicals!

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 3 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Lily Lindstrom - Someone in the Crowd from La La Land

Maxwell Silverman - Sweet Transvestite from Rocky Horror Picture Show

Raven Alanes - It Won't Be Long Now from In the Heights

And the judges saved...

Bella Denton - Papa, Can You Hear Me? from Yentl

Our high school judges Phil LaDuca, Tyler Hanes, and Dylis Croman selected Bella Denton to move on to our finale!