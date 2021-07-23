Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 High School Top 15!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Ana Velazquez - Black and Gold by Brenna Whitaker

Bella Denton - I've Got the World on a String by Frank Sinatra

Emma Sucato - Tomorrow from Annie Performed by Postmodern Jukebox

Gabriella Daniels - Life of the Party from The Wild Party

Grayson Buchanan - Aquarius from Hair

Isabelle Awald - Dance at the Gym from West Side Story

Kari Erickson - Creep by Radiohead Performed by Postmodern Jukebox

Kate Player - Roxie from Chicago

Kendall Smith - All That Jazz from Chicago

Lily Lindstrom - Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge!

Raven Alanes - Helpless from Hamilton

Samia El-Erian - Jet Set from Catch Me If You Can

Valeria Flores - You Give Love a Bad Name by Jon Bon Jovi Performed by Postmodern Jukebox

Zachary Doran - This is How We Do It

And the judges saved...

Bella Dain - Big Time by Linda Eder

Our high school judges Phil LaDuca, Tyler Hanes, Dylis Croman, saved [name] from our awesome almosts-- contestants that were just shy of the top 15!