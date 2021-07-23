Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 High School Top 15!
You voted, now here they are! Meet our top 15 of Next on Stage in the high school category.
After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.
Ana Velazquez - Black and Gold by Brenna Whitaker
Bella Denton - I've Got the World on a String by Frank Sinatra
Emma Sucato - Tomorrow from Annie Performed by Postmodern Jukebox
Gabriella Daniels - Life of the Party from The Wild Party
Grayson Buchanan - Aquarius from Hair
Isabelle Awald - Dance at the Gym from West Side Story
Kari Erickson - Creep by Radiohead Performed by Postmodern Jukebox
Kate Player - Roxie from Chicago
Kendall Smith - All That Jazz from Chicago
Lily Lindstrom - Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge!
Maxwell Silverman - Dirty by Christina Aguilera
Raven Alanes - Helpless from Hamilton
Samia El-Erian - Jet Set from Catch Me If You Can
Valeria Flores - You Give Love a Bad Name by Jon Bon Jovi Performed by Postmodern Jukebox
Zachary Doran - This is How We Do It
And the judges saved...
Bella Dain - Big Time by Linda Eder
Our high school judges Phil LaDuca, Tyler Hanes, Dylis Croman, saved [name] from our awesome almosts-- contestants that were just shy of the top 15!