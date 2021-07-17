Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 College Top 30!

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.
You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 30 in the college category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.
Alyssa Quast - Ex Wives from Six
Amelia Elias - Crazy by Patsy Cline
Cari Walton - Hard Hearted Hannah
Christopher Cline - Finale from Newsies
Ellie Racunas - You're the One That I Want from Grease
Emily Brooks - Louise's Ballet from Carousel
Evan Lapp - All I Ask of You from Phantom of the Opera
Grace Bradbury - Apex Predator from Mean Girls
Hannah Gundermann - Lovefool by Scott Bradlee, Performed by Postmodern Jukebox
Hector Molina - Hot Honey Rag from Chicago
James Garrett Brown - Livin It Up on Top from Hadestown
Jeremiah Porter - Boys by Lizzo
Jessica Cerreta - Welcome to the Moulin Rouge from Moulin Rouge!
Jessica English - Hit Me With A Hot Note from Sophisticated Ladies
Kallie Takahashi - Music and the Mirror from A Chorus Line
Karli Strate - All You Wanna Do from Six
Katja Roberts - Alone in the Universe from Seussical
Lathan Roberts - Chorus Line Opening from A Chorus Line
Lily Boulard - Aftershocks from Next to Normal
Makayla Ryan - Beat Me Daddy Eight to the Bar from Big Deal
Matthew Mancuso - Without You from Rent
Max Craven - Bugle Boy
Noelle Roth - If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
Oliver Schilling - One from A Chorus Line
Paul Amrani - Music and the Mirror from A Chorus Line
Rebecca Hartman - Killer Queen by Queen
RJ Higton - Something's Coming from West Side Story
Samantha Campbell - Sexy from Mean Girls
Samantha H. Lucas - Tightrope by Janelle Monae
Tearzah Harrel - Bring on the Men from Jekyll and Hyde