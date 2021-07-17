Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION Season 2 College Top 30!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 30 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Alyssa Quast - Ex Wives from Six

Amelia Elias - Crazy by Patsy Cline

Cari Walton - Hard Hearted Hannah

Christopher Cline - Finale from Newsies

Ellie Racunas - You're the One That I Want from Grease

Emily Brooks - Louise's Ballet from Carousel

Evan Lapp - All I Ask of You from Phantom of the Opera

Grace Bradbury - Apex Predator from Mean Girls

Hannah Gundermann - Lovefool by Scott Bradlee, Performed by Postmodern Jukebox

Hector Molina - Hot Honey Rag from Chicago

James Garrett Brown - Livin It Up on Top from Hadestown

Jeremiah Porter - Boys by Lizzo

Jessica Cerreta - Welcome to the Moulin Rouge from Moulin Rouge!

Jessica English - Hit Me With A Hot Note from Sophisticated Ladies

Kallie Takahashi - Music and the Mirror from A Chorus Line

Karli Strate - All You Wanna Do from Six

Katja Roberts - Alone in the Universe from Seussical

Lathan Roberts - Chorus Line Opening from A Chorus Line

Lily Boulard - Aftershocks from Next to Normal

Makayla Ryan - Beat Me Daddy Eight to the Bar from Big Deal

Matthew Mancuso - Without You from Rent

Max Craven - Bugle Boy

Noelle Roth - If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Oliver Schilling - One from A Chorus Line

Paul Amrani - Music and the Mirror from A Chorus Line

Rebecca Hartman - Killer Queen by Queen

RJ Higton - Something's Coming from West Side Story

Samantha Campbell - Sexy from Mean Girls

Samantha H. Lucas - Tightrope by Janelle Monae

Tearzah Harrel - Bring on the Men from Jekyll and Hyde