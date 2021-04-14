May At KMC Features Fresh Live Streams From Lisa Bielawa, Conrad Tao, and Seth Parker Woods

Kaufman Music Center's three Artists-in-Residence for 2020-21 - composer Lisa Bielawa, composer/pianist Conrad Tao, and cellist Seth Parker Woods - are the focus of KMC's brand-new live streams in May.

Tao and Woods will perform in the popular Ecstatic Music series (May 6 and May 25 respectively), while Bielawa's opera-in-progress Centuries in the Hours, performed by students from KMC's Special Music School High School and filmed by acclaimed media artist Jess Medenbach, will be streamed as a work-in-progress (May 27).

Kaufman Music Center's unique Artist-in-Residence program embeds visionary musicians into KMC's thriving education and performance programs. Now in its second year, the program weaves together the many threads of Kaufman Music Center:

Artists-in-Residence perform in Merkin Hall and collaborate with students from KMC's Special Music School, the only K-12 public school in the U.S. that teaches music as a core subject; Face the Music, a teen new music program dedicated to performing cutting-edge music by living composers, including its own members; and Lucy Moses School, NYC's largest community music school.

Now in its eleventh year, Ecstatic Music has become a vital fixture in New York's new music scene, with performances by a lively and diverse array of artists. Online, this season's final Ecstatic Music concerts provide a fitting platform for the far-reaching visions of Conrad Tao and Seth Parker Woods. Tickets for these concerts are $15, available at kaufmanmusiccenter.org.