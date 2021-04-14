May At KMC Features Fresh Live Streams From Lisa Bielawa, Conrad Tao, and Seth Parker Woods
Tao and Woods will perform in the popular Ecstatic Music series.
Kaufman Music Center's three Artists-in-Residence for 2020-21 - composer Lisa Bielawa, composer/pianist Conrad Tao, and cellist Seth Parker Woods - are the focus of KMC's brand-new live streams in May.
Tao and Woods will perform in the popular Ecstatic Music series (May 6 and May 25 respectively), while Bielawa's opera-in-progress Centuries in the Hours, performed by students from KMC's Special Music School High School and filmed by acclaimed media artist Jess Medenbach, will be streamed as a work-in-progress (May 27).
Kaufman Music Center's unique Artist-in-Residence program embeds visionary musicians into KMC's thriving education and performance programs. Now in its second year, the program weaves together the many threads of Kaufman Music Center:
Artists-in-Residence perform in Merkin Hall and collaborate with students from KMC's Special Music School, the only K-12 public school in the U.S. that teaches music as a core subject; Face the Music, a teen new music program dedicated to performing cutting-edge music by living composers, including its own members; and Lucy Moses School, NYC's largest community music school.
Now in its eleventh year, Ecstatic Music has become a vital fixture in New York's new music scene, with performances by a lively and diverse array of artists. Online, this season's final Ecstatic Music concerts provide a fitting platform for the far-reaching visions of Conrad Tao and Seth Parker Woods. Tickets for these concerts are $15, available at kaufmanmusiccenter.org.